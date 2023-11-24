Looks Don't Matter? Think Again — Study Uncovers How A Man's Physical Attractiveness Impacts His Path Up The Social Ladder

Contrary to the adage "looks aren't everything," a recent study suggests that being perceived as attractive in your teenage years may have a more significant impact on climbing the social ladder than previously believed.

University of Oslo sociology professor Alexi Gugushvili, author of the study Physical Attractiveness and Intergenerational Social Mobility published in Social Science Quarterly, shared the motivation behind the research.

“There is a popular notion that physically attractive individuals have an advantage. ... Yet, we couldn’t find many studies showing if attractiveness really helps to improve individuals’ socioeconomic position compared to their parents.”

Don’t Miss:

Hedge funds intend to snatch all pre-IPO shares of future AI unicorns before you can. But there is one venture product investing on your behalf.

It's only a matter of time before Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) are on patrol near you. This industry-leading company is offering up to $10M of bonds with 10% annual interest paid in cash.

Researchers analyzed data on more than 20,000 U.S. adolescents gathered by the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent Health to gauge physical attractiveness through interviewer ratings obtained during the mid-1990s to the late 2010s. The ratings, ranging from “very unattractive” to “very attractive,” were used to assess the impact of appearance during adolescence on later social mobility.

The study revealed a gender difference in the influence of physical attractiveness on social mobility. While attractiveness mattered for men and women, its impact appeared stronger on males’ educational and income mobility than on females.

“The most surprising finding was that physical attractiveness appears to matter more for males than females,” Gugushvili said.

Trending: Are Wall Street’s days numbered? This startup’s game-changing solution could disrupt finance forever.

The study comes with caveats. Relying on interviewers’ assessments of attractiveness introduces potential biases, and the interplay between attractiveness and social mobility might be more intricate. Gugushvili highlighted the need for future research to delve deeper into understanding these mechanisms and exploring whether these effects persist over time.

Story continues

In addition to the University of Oslo study, it’s important to consider the broader implications of physical attractiveness in professional settings. Physical attractiveness significantly influences various aspects of a person’s life, including their career prospects. Research indicates that people perceived as attractive are more likely to be interviewed for jobs, hired and receive promotions more rapidly, leading to higher wages compared to their less attractive counterparts.

Attractiveness bias in the workplace underscores the reality that less attractive individuals may face greater challenges in hiring and job security. Addressing this bias is crucial, as ignoring its existence hinders efforts to eliminate it.

Attractiveness is largely subjective, and it’s essential to emphasize that anyone, regardless of their physical appearance, has the potential to succeed in life. Looks should not define a person or limit their ability to accumulate wealth through smart investment choices. Investing is open to people from all walks of life, emphasizing the inclusivity and opportunities available for those with the vision and determination to participate in shaping their financial future.

Read Next:

Discover why high-profile names like Leonard Dicaprio are turning to diamond assets and how you can get involved with just $100.

Experience more equal and more democratic trading with a groundbreaking Web3 approach to capital markets, and get in on the ground floor with Ohanae at the same time.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

This article Looks Don't Matter? Think Again — Study Uncovers How A Man's Physical Attractiveness Impacts His Path Up The Social Ladder originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.