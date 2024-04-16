It Looks Like Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited's (ASX:LPE) CEO May Expect Their Salary To Be Put Under The Microscope

Key Insights

Locality Planning Energy Holdings will host its Annual General Meeting on 23rd of April

CEO Damien Glanville's total compensation includes salary of AU$442.2k

The overall pay is 79% above the industry average

Locality Planning Energy Holdings' EPS declined by 23% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 68%

The results at Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO Damien Glanville bears some responsibility for this. At the upcoming AGM on 23rd of April, shareholders can hear from the board including their plans for turning around performance. This will be also be a chance where they can challenge the board on company direction and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We present the case why we think CEO compensation is out of sync with company performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Damien Glanville Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of AU$9.7m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$533k for the year to June 2023. We note that's an increase of 8.0% above last year. In particular, the salary of AU$442.2k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the Australia Electric Utilities industry with market capitalizations below AU$311m, reported a median total CEO compensation of AU$297k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited pays Damien Glanville north of the industry median. Moreover, Damien Glanville also holds AU$646k worth of Locality Planning Energy Holdings stock directly under their own name.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$442k AU$462k 83% Other AU$91k AU$32k 17% Total Compensation AU$533k AU$493k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 56% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 44% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Locality Planning Energy Holdings pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited's Growth

Over the last three years, Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 23% per year. Its revenue is down 34% over the previous year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -68% over three years, Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited shareholders would by and large be disappointed. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We did our research and identified 4 warning signs (and 3 which are concerning) in Locality Planning Energy Holdings we think you should know about.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

