It Looks Like Malakoff Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:MALAKOF) CEO May Expect Their Salary To Be Put Under The Microscope

Malakoff Corporation Berhad will host its Annual General Meeting on 25th of April

Salary of RM2.57m is part of CEO Anwar Bin Abdul Ajib's total remuneration

Total compensation is 482% above industry average

Malakoff Corporation Berhad's EPS declined by 96% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 3.6%

Malakoff Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MALAKOF) has not performed well recently and CEO Anwar Bin Abdul Ajib will probably need to up their game. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 25th of April. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. From our analysis, we think CEO compensation may need a review in light of the recent performance.

Comparing Malakoff Corporation Berhad's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Malakoff Corporation Berhad has a market capitalization of RM3.1b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of RM2.7m for the year to December 2023. That's a notable increase of 9.6% on last year. In particular, the salary of RM2.57m, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the Malaysia Renewable Energy industry with market capitalizations ranging between RM1.9b and RM7.6b had a median total CEO compensation of RM457k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Malakoff Corporation Berhad pays Anwar Bin Abdul Ajib north of the industry median.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary RM2.6m RM2.3m 97% Other RM90k RM87k 3% Total Compensation RM2.7m RM2.4m 100%

On an industry level, around 64% of total compensation represents salary and 36% is other remuneration. Investors will find it interesting that Malakoff Corporation Berhad pays the bulk of its rewards through a traditional salary, instead of non-salary benefits. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Malakoff Corporation Berhad's Growth

Over the last three years, Malakoff Corporation Berhad has shrunk its earnings per share by 96% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 12%.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Malakoff Corporation Berhad Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 3.6% over three years, some Malakoff Corporation Berhad investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Anwar receives almost all of their compensation through a salary. Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

