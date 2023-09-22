It Looks Like Shareholders Would Probably Approve Genetec Technology Berhad's (KLSE:GENETEC) CEO Compensation Package

Key Insights

Genetec Technology Berhad will host its Annual General Meeting on 29th of September

Salary of RM829.2k is part of CEO Kem Chin's total remuneration

The total compensation is similar to the average for the industry

Genetec Technology Berhad's EPS grew by 86% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 1,871%

The performance at Genetec Technology Berhad (KLSE:GENETEC) has been quite strong recently and CEO Kem Chin has played a role in it. The pleasing results would be something shareholders would keep in mind at the upcoming AGM on 29th of September. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. We think the CEO has done a pretty decent job and we discuss why the CEO compensation is appropriate.

Comparing Genetec Technology Berhad's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that Genetec Technology Berhad has a market capitalization of RM1.8b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as RM965k for the year to March 2023. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. In particular, the salary of RM829.2k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On examining similar-sized companies in the Malaysian Semiconductor industry with market capitalizations between RM936m and RM3.7b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was RM962k. This suggests that Genetec Technology Berhad remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Kem Chin also holds RM125m worth of Genetec Technology Berhad stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary RM829k RM827k 86% Other RM136k RM125k 14% Total Compensation RM965k RM952k 100%

On an industry level, around 80% of total compensation represents salary and 20% is other remuneration. Our data reveals that Genetec Technology Berhad allocates salary more or less in line with the wider market. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Genetec Technology Berhad's Growth

Genetec Technology Berhad's earnings per share (EPS) grew 86% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 16% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Genetec Technology Berhad Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Genetec Technology Berhad for providing a total return of 1,871% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

Given the company's decent performance, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the AGM. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

