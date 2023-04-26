It Looks Like Shareholders Would Probably Approve Mercedes-Benz Group AG's (ETR:MBG) CEO Compensation Package

Key Insights

Mercedes-Benz Group will host its Annual General Meeting on 3rd of May

Salary of €1.66m is part of CEO Ola Kallenius's total remuneration

The overall pay is comparable to the industry average

Mercedes-Benz Group's EPS grew by 83% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 209%

It would be hard to discount the role that CEO Ola Kallenius has played in delivering the impressive results at Mercedes-Benz Group AG (ETR:MBG) recently. The pleasing results would be something shareholders would keep in mind at the upcoming AGM on 3rd of May. It is likely that the focus will be on company strategy going forward as shareholders hear from the board and cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

How Does Total Compensation For Ola Kallenius Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Mercedes-Benz Group AG has a market capitalization of €75b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth €6.1m over the year to December 2022. That is, the compensation was roughly the same as last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at €1.7m.

In comparison with other companies in the German Auto industry with market capitalizations over €7.3b, the reported median total CEO compensation was €6.1m. So it looks like Mercedes-Benz Group compensates Ola Kallenius in line with the median for the industry.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary €1.7m €1.7m 27% Other €4.4m €4.5m 73% Total Compensation €6.1m €6.1m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 29% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 71% is other remuneration. Mercedes-Benz Group is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG's Growth

Mercedes-Benz Group AG has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 83% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 12%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Mercedes-Benz Group AG Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Mercedes-Benz Group AG for providing a total return of 209% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

Given the company's decent performance, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. That's why we did our research, and identified 3 warning signs for Mercedes-Benz Group (of which 2 can't be ignored!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Important note: Mercedes-Benz Group is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

