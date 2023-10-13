It Looks Like Shareholders Would Probably Approve Resources Connection, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RGP) CEO Compensation Package

Key Insights

Resources Connection will host its Annual General Meeting on 19th of October

CEO Kate Duchene's total compensation includes salary of US$791.3k

The overall pay is comparable to the industry average

Resources Connection's EPS grew by 13% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 35%

We have been pretty impressed with the performance at Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) recently and CEO Kate Duchene deserves a mention for their role in it. The pleasing results would be something shareholders would keep in mind at the upcoming AGM on 19th of October. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

How Does Total Compensation For Kate Duchene Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Resources Connection, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$475m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$4.0m over the year to May 2023. That's a notable decrease of 13% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$791k.

For comparison, other companies in the American Professional Services industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$200m and US$800m had a median total CEO compensation of US$3.3m. This suggests that Resources Connection remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Kate Duchene also holds US$2.7m worth of Resources Connection stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$791k US$700k 20% Other US$3.2m US$3.9m 80% Total Compensation US$4.0m US$4.6m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 14% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 86% of the pie. According to our research, Resources Connection has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Resources Connection, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Resources Connection, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 13% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 10%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Resources Connection, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 35% over three years, Resources Connection, Inc. has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Given the company's decent performance, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the AGM. However, investors will get the chance to engage on key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We did our research and spotted 2 warning signs for Resources Connection that investors should look into moving forward.

