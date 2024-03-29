It Looks Like Shareholders Would Probably Approve Schlumberger Limited's (NYSE:SLB) CEO Compensation Package

Key Insights

We have been pretty impressed with the performance at Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) recently and CEO Olivier Le Peuch deserves a mention for their role in it. Coming up to the next AGM on 3rd of April, shareholders would be keeping this in mind. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. In light of the great performance, we discuss the case why we think CEO compensation is not excessive.

Comparing Schlumberger Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Schlumberger Limited has a market capitalization of US$79b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$18m for the year to December 2023. That's a notable increase of 16% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.6m.

For comparison, other companies in the American Energy Services industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$17m. This suggests that Schlumberger remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Olivier Le Peuch also holds US$61m worth of Schlumberger stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$1.6m US$1.6m 8% Other US$17m US$14m 92% Total Compensation US$18m US$16m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 14% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 86% is other remuneration. In Schlumberger's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Schlumberger Limited's Growth Numbers

Schlumberger Limited's earnings per share (EPS) grew 92% per year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 18% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Schlumberger Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Schlumberger Limited for providing a total return of 106% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

The company's solid performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the matters to be discussed in the AGM. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Schlumberger that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

