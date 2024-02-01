It Looks Like Shareholders Would Probably Approve Siemens Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:SIE) CEO Compensation Package

Key Insights

Siemens to hold its Annual General Meeting on 8th of February

Salary of €1.77m is part of CEO Roland Busch's total remuneration

The total compensation is similar to the average for the industry

Over the past three years, Siemens' EPS grew by 27% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 33%

The performance at Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) has been quite strong recently and CEO Roland Busch has played a role in it. Coming up to the next AGM on 8th of February, shareholders would be keeping this in mind. It is likely that the focus will be on company strategy going forward as shareholders hear from the board and cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

Comparing Siemens Aktiengesellschaft's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a market capitalization of €131b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of €7.6m for the year to September 2023. Notably, that's an increase of 10% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at €1.8m.

On comparing similar companies in the Germany Industrials industry with market capitalizations above €7.4b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was €6.6m. So it looks like Siemens compensates Roland Busch in line with the median for the industry.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary €1.8m €1.8m 23% Other €5.8m €5.1m 77% Total Compensation €7.6m €6.9m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 56% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 44% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Siemens allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Siemens Aktiengesellschaft's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 27% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 8.0% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 33% over three years, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

The company's solid performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the matters to be discussed in the AGM. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for Siemens that investors should look into moving forward.

