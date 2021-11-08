U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,699.89
    +2.36 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,363.58
    +35.63 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,006.39
    +34.81 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,446.55
    +9.47 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.89
    +0.62 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.80
    +8.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.48
    +0.32 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1590
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4980
    +0.0450 (+3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2430
    -0.1570 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,957.23
    +3,650.41 (+5.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,631.87
    +23.64 (+1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,300.40
    -3.56 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,507.05
    -104.52 (-0.35%)
     

The looming tax bill behind Elon Musk's stock sale Twitter poll

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

Tesla shares dipped by 4.5% on Monday morning after CEO Elon Musk asked his 62.8 million social media followers whether they supported him selling 10% of his company stock -- despite the fact that he was likely going to sell a block of his shares anyway.

Around 58% of respondents voted in favor of the proposal, which received around 3.5 million votes. He said in a follow-up tweet that he would “abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes”; if we take him at his word, that means a large sale of shares is coming in the future.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It’s hard to see the tweet as anything other than a piece of theater, as Musk had already signaled he would likely sell a large block of Tesla shares in other public statements. In a September conversation with tech journalist Kara Swisher, Musk acknowledged that a large portion of his Tesla stock options would expire in August of next year. “I have a bunch of [stock] options that are expiring early next year, so that’s a huge block of options we’ll sell in Q4,” he said.

There’s also the forthcoming tax bill on stock options that he was awarded in 2012 as part of an executive compensation plan. (Musk has frequently shared said that he does not take a paycheck from Tesla.) He faces income tax on the stock gains, which were awarded in 2012 at $6.24 per share -- while Tesla stock is now trading for north of $1,200. Should he exercise those options, he faces a tax bill of more than $15 billion.

While it's unclear if his tweet poll will do more than briefly push down the share price, Musk's social media shenanigans have landed him in hot water with shareholders before. Musk faced a lawsuit earlier this year from a Tesla investor who said his “erratic tweets” violated a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requiring oversight of his social media activities.

Among the tweets cited in the suit was a gem from May, when Musk tweeted, “Tesla stock price is too high imo.”

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk polls Twitter about selling 10% of Tesla stock

    Elon Musk is nothing if not eccentric. While most of us aren't one of the richest people in the world, we generally take financial guidance from experts, carefully follow rules set out by regulators and spend hours agonizing on how best to keep what money we do have sitting in the proper places so as to maximize our wealth, such as it may be. Elon, on the other hand, asks Twitter.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter poll shows how the US Democrats’ “billionaire tax” might work

    If Elon Musk really considered selling some of his Tesla stock because of the Democrats' "billionaire tax," he ended up demonstrating why that idea would work.

  • Elon Musk Insults Tesla Shareholders’ Intelligence

    The CEO has good reason to dump some shares and every right to do so without resorting to theatrics.

  • Musk asks Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of Tesla stock

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Saturday asked his 62.5 million followers on Twitter in a poll if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock. The world's richest person had previously said he could face a "massive" tax bill this year as he has to exercise a large number of stock options coming due next year. "Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock," he said, referring to a "billionaires' tax" proposed by Democrats.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Tesla Stock Falls After Elon Musk Wins 'Approval' To Sell 10% Of Stake

    The market rally is strong, but getting extended. Here's what to do. Elon Musk proposed selling 10% of his Tesla stock.

  • Tesla shares slip after Twitter users vote for Musk to sell stock

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc shares declined 3.0% on Monday as investors prepared for its chief Elon Musk's proposed sale of about a tenth of his holdings in the electric-car maker following his Twitter poll. Musk, the world's richest person, tweeted on Saturday that he would offload 10% of his stake if users of the social media network approved the proposal. The Twitter poll asking Musk's followers if he should sell stock garnered more than 3.5 million votes, and 57.9% of the people voted "Yes".

  • What If Bill Gates Hadn’t Sold His Microsoft Shares?

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gates might have ended up richer than Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos combined by hanging onto Microsoft Corp. rather than selling. Gates had the equivalent of 2.06 billion shares in September 1998, when the software maker first became the world’s most-valuable company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Microsoft took back the top ranking from Apple Inc. on Oct. 29. Gates’s 1998 holding would have been valued Friday at about $693 billion, topping Musk’s net worth of $340.4 bi

  • Tesla shares sink as Twitter users back Musk's 10% stock sale

    Musk, who is the world's richest man, launched the poll in response to criticism he did not pay enough tax, promising to abide by the result.

  • Rich Millennials to Financial Advisers: Thanks for the Golf Invite, But You Can’t Invest My Money

    Wealthy young investors don’t see much use for the wealth-management firms their parents rely on. They would rather pick their own stocks or plow their money into crypto.

  • Crypto Tesla Tokens Drop 6.8% After Musk Suggests Selling Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto traders are telling stock traders that Tesla Inc.’s shares will probably fall when Wall Street wakes up Monday. Over the weekend, Elon Musk asked his legion of Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of his stake in the electric-vehicle maker, and the answer came back on Sunday afternoon: yes. Since then, on the FTX crypto exchange Sunday afternoon, Tesla tokens have traded for $1,139, or 6.8% below where the real stock closed on Nov. 5.The electric-vehicle maker that

  • Tesla Stock Is Sliding on More Musk Antics. The Surprise Is the Rest of the Market Isn’t.

    Biden looks to rollout of $1 trillion infrastructure plan, SoftBank’s Vision Fund reports record loss, White House officials defend Biden administration’s vaccine mandate, and other news to start your day.

  • Here comes the travel boom: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, November 8, 2021.

  • Tesla Stock Is Falling. Elon Musk’s Latest Tweets Signal He’ll Sell a Major Stake.

    Elon Musk asked Twitter users over the weekend whether he should sell a 10% stake in the company. They said 'yes.'

  • Doc's TML: Moderation is key, Bengals fans. 10 things from blowout loss to Browns.

    There are two very distinct lenses through which to regard the Cincinnati Bengals at the quasi-halfway point in the season.

  • Bubble Fears Are Rising as Financial Conditions Flash Boom Times

    (Bloomberg) -- Bubble warnings are ringing louder after a week of dovish central bank bombshells fueled the easiest financial conditions in nearly four decades. Most Read from BloombergWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?What It Means to Design a Space for ‘Care’COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudBlackRock Inc.’s Rick Rieder and Allianz SE’s Moha

  • SALT cap: Democrats still batting around ideas for how to reinstate the contentious tax rule

    In the up-and-down negotiations over the Democrat’s social spending package, the fate of the State and Local Tax (SALT) cap has been one of the hardest to pin down.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Tech Giant Updates Long-Term Guidance Amid Shift To Software

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Why The Trade Desk Stock Exploded Higher on Monday

    Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) charged sharply higher Monday, surging as much as 27.7%. The catalyst that drove the digital advertising maven higher was third-quarter financial results  that sailed past even the most bullish expectations. The Trade Desk delivered revenue of $301.1 million, up 39% year over year, calming investor fears that its growth might be slowing.

  • Chipmaker AMD just scored a big deal with Meta

    AMD lands a high-profile deal with the company formerly known as Facebook.

  • 10 Best EV Stocks for the Long Term

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best EV stocks for the long term. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best EV Stocks For The Long Term. The pandemic-ravaged 2020 was a defining year for electric vehicles in many respects. Despite the virus-related setbacks for […]