U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,025.25
    +37.75 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,404.00
    +243.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,387.25
    +193.50 (+1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,778.30
    +17.90 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.42
    -0.67 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.00
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0560
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.24
    +3.05 (+10.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2325
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1520
    -0.2110 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,769.42
    -1,270.47 (-3.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    742.72
    -37.65 (-4.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,263.46
    +46.88 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

THE LOOMING THREAT OF BOSS LOSS: MOST SENIOR LEADERS PLAN TO JOIN THE GREAT RESIGNATION, GLOBAL SURVEY FINDS

·6 min read

KellyOCG survey discovers businesses struggle to navigate shifting demands for life-work design – and identifies how some companies are getting it right

TROY, Mich., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic-era phenomenon known as the Great Resignation shows no signs of slowing with senior executives planning to leave their organizations in the next two years, according to a new report released today by KellyOCG, the outsourcing and consulting business of Kelly. The 2022 KellyOCG Global Workforce Report – Re:work uncovers the disconnect between evolving employee expectations and the support firms provide. It also spotlights the actions an elite group of companies, the Vanguards, are taking to attract and retain the talent they need to grow their business.

KellyOCG Global Workforce Report 2022 -- Re:work Calibrating to power the life-work shift
KellyOCG Global Workforce Report 2022 -- Re:work Calibrating to power the life-work shift

The report, a follow-up to the 2021 report, Next-level Agility: The Four Dynamics of a Resilient Workforce, identifies the greatest talent challenges and risks facing organizations as they emerge from the pandemic. It also explores how companies are transforming across four critical dynamics of success: workforce fluidity; diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI); employee experience; and adoption of tools and technologies.

"Our research signals there is significant talent demand for a life-work shift. Even senior leaders are experiencing it and acknowledge that employers could be doing more," said Tammy Browning, president of KellyOCG. "A shift in workplace culture is needed and organizations must evolve to remain competitive, profitable, and attractive to top talent. Organizations that aren't taking action across the four dynamics will continue to see employees at all levels walk out the door."

KellyOCG surveyed C-suite leaders, board members, department heads, directors, and managers in 12 countries and 10 industries. Key findings include:

  • Many senior executives are dissatisfied in their role and lack confidence in their employer. More than half of senior leaders worldwide (58%) are unhappy in their current position, and 72% plan to leave their employer within the next two years. These findings indicate the full force of the Great Resignation has yet to be felt – and this widespread "boss loss" will have significant implications for companies and the global economy.

  • Leaders are struggling to make hybrid work a success. Just two in ten firms believe that hybrid work is positively impacting organizational culture, and almost a third (28%) expect the complexity of managing a hybrid workforce will eventually require a return to the office for most employees. While 66% say their firms are redefining their culture to fit a hybrid working world, only a third provide employees with an avenue to share feedback on hybrid work policies.

  • Hiring contingent talent is one of the biggest talent barriers firms face today. Just over 33% of leaders say their firms struggle to hire the contingent talent they need to remain agile in today's economy. More than a quarter (28%) plan to increase their use of contingent talent by at least 25% in the next five years, but few (36%) have a clear strategy for how they will use contingent talent to augment their permanent workforce.

  • Firms are not going far enough or fast enough to achieve diversity, equity and inclusion and support employees' mental health. Only around one-third have implemented innovative initiatives to improve DEI, such as advocacy groups and support programs (and only 19% provide DEI training for leaders). And even though more than 25% report an increase in employee absences due to poor mental health, 70% do not have a workplace culture where it's acceptable to disclose mental health challenges as a reason for taking time off.

  • Firms are lagging when it comes to adopting the right tools and technologies required to develop their workforce. Nearly two-thirds do not yet have data analytics tools that enable them to capture trends around employee retention and productivity – even though 76% of firms who have adopted such tools say have been positively received by employees. And 64% report a lack of knowledge-sharing tools that foster stronger collaboration among hybrid, remote, and in-office employees.

The Re:work report provides a blueprint for firms interested in following the lead of the "Vanguards" – a group of thriving organizations that report an increase in employee wellbeing, productivity, and revenue growth in the last year. The Vanguards represent 15% of global survey respondents and they share four key dynamics driving their approach to culture, technology, and talent management:

  1. Vanguards are strengthening workforce agility. These leading organizations are 15% more likely to encourage the use of contingent talent to improve workforce agility (40% vs. 24%), suggesting a link between the use of contingent talent and higher employee productivity and wellbeing.

  2. Vanguards are taking concrete action on DEI. Senior leaders at these firms are more likely to engage with workers across the organization around DEI (82% vs. 60%) and are more likely to implement innovative initiatives to improve their DEI performance – but there is much more progress to be made to create an inclusive workplace environment.

  3. Vanguards are reinventing the employee experience. Senior executives at Vanguard organizations are 33% more likely to indicate they have a positive life-work balance and are happy in their current role. They are also more likely to say that their organization is respectful of employees as a whole person and is reinventing work in partnership with them. Vanguards are also implementing strategies to assess employee sentiment and engagement and report C-suite accountability for improving the employee experience (57% vs. 29%).

  4. Vanguards are adopting the right tools and technologies to empower today's workforce. They are implementing knowledge-sharing tools that enable collaboration among in-office, hybrid, and remote workers (46% vs. 34%) and utilize platforms that allow a clear view of the mix of permanent and contingent talent across their business (42% vs. 32%).

When these four dynamics are embraced together, businesses across industries can better attract, retain, and motivate talent to meet their business goals, the Re:work report finds. Independent experts cited throughout the report provide further insights and testimonials on how their organizations are navigating the life-work shift.

Read the full report for additional insights.

About KellyOCG®
KellyOCG® connects companies with the talented people they need to fuel and grow their business through our unrivaled global talent supply chain and leading workforce solutions including Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). We combine decades of people industry experience with proprietary insights and a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programs that meet an organization's unique workforce needs and can start them on their journey to total talent management. Our ability to anticipate what's next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA. Visit kellyocg.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About the Survey

KellyOCG surveyed 1,000 senior executives, 20% of whom are in C-suite or board member roles, across 12 countries – Australia, Canada, China, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States – and 10 industries.

Media Contact:
Cynthia Carey
cync752@kellyservices.com
248-579-9920 (desk)
248-462-3021 (mobile)

KellyOCG
KellyOCG
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-looming-threat-of-boss-loss-most-senior-leaders-plan-to-join-the-great-resignation-global-survey-finds-301543312.html

SOURCE KellyOCG

Recommended Stories

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • My Best FAANG Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Alphabet missed earnings estimates on the bottom line, Meta Platforms posted its slowest sales growth as a public company, Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) turned in its first quarterly loss since 2015. In the first quarter, Amazon's revenue grew just 7% to $116 billion, and online store sales actually fell 3%. On the bottom line, the retail titan posted a net loss of $3.8 billion -- its first quarterly loss in seven years.

  • Tech companies are slowing hiring or announcing layoffs. Is this the beginning of a cooler job market?

    After a booming two years, reality is starting to catch up to the tech industry, with ominous signs for the rest of the labor market.

  • Tesla’s China Plant Facing More Disruptions From Covid Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s China factory is experiencing some disruptions and may see more curbs to production this week as Shanghai’s long-running Covid-19 lockdown continues to impact supply chains. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestPhilippine Stocks Fall as Trad

  • Why Illumina Shares Are Plunging Today?

    A jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware rendered a verdict that Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) willfully infringed the U.S. Patent Nos. 9,222,132 and 10,662,473 owned by Complete Genomics Inc. The jury awarded approximately $334 million to CGI in past damages. The jury also invalidated three patents owned by Illumina, namely, U.S. Patent Nos. 9,217,178; 9,303,290; and 9,970,055. Illumina said it disagrees with the jury's verdict and intends to defend the action, including fil

  • One of nation's largest homebuilders closes on $42.5M parcel in Queen Creek

    One of the nation's largest homebuilders just plopped down $42.5 million for the third and final phase at a new master-planned community in Queen Creek, just a couple of miles from the land LG Energy Solution Ltd. bought for a new battery plant that will employ 2,800 people.

  • Five telling words in Uber’s email to employees

    Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sent his staff a Sunday-night email this week, setting expectations for a change toward corporate austerity measures at the ride-hailing and delivery app, just days after a mixed earnings call where Uber’s performance beat analysts’ estimates. In the memo, first reported by CNBC, Khosrowshahi explains that he has just wrapped up a series of discussions with investors in New York and Boston. Cutting way back (or perhaps freezing?) hiring will be one way Uber is going to cut costs going forward.

  • Rishi Sunak's NI rise will pile on misery for struggling households, says Tesco boss

    John Allan argued the move was unfairly affecting those on modest incomes.

  • Apple exec quits over working from home row

    An Apple executive has quit the company in protest over the tech giant’s demands that staff return to the office for three days a week.

  • Stock Market Crash: 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

    Buckle up, because volatility is back in a big way on Wall Street. This past Thursday, May 5, just a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by their largest amount in two decades (50 basis points), all of the major indexes crashed. Although "crash" is a bit of a subjective term, the nominal and percentage declines for all of the indexes sent shockwaves throughout Wall Street.

  • Party Time: Brokers Just Made Major Increases To Their Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Earnings Forecasts

    Celebrations may be in order for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICPT ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • Most Americans think they can afford their retirement

    More than 7 in 10 workers and nearly 8 in 10 (77%) retirees said they are very or somewhat confident they will have enough money to live comfortably throughout their retirement years.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

    After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000.

  • Walgreens, CVS, Walmart begin $878 million opioid trial in Ohio

    CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Walmart Inc on Tuesday begin a first-of-its-kind trial to determine what the pharmacy chains owe for their role in the opioid epidemic in two Ohio counties, which are seeking $878 million. A federal jury decided in November that the companies helped create a public nuisance with an alleged flood of addictive pain pills that wound up on the black market, in the first trial the companies faced over the crisis. The jury did not decide how much the companies should pay to help alleviate the health crisis, which will now be determined by U.S. District Judge Dan Polster, marking the first trial to separately determine what the pharmacy chains owe after having been found liable.

  • Proxy advisor recommends voting against Halliburton's pay plan - company

    A top proxy advisor recommended Halliburton's shareholders should vote against its executive compensation plan, the oilfield services provider said on Monday in a filing. Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) criticized the company's compensation committee members for failing to address concerns over long-term incentive pay, according to a regulatory filing. The advisory firm also took issue with what it saw as a nearly 20% increase in Chief Executive Jeff Miller's long-term incentive value in 2021, the filing said.

  • Is Global E-Commerce Really at Risk?

    Investors endured another round of selling in the stock market, piling on after last week's turbulent performance. For six months now, major market benchmarks like the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have consistently lost ground.

  • Activist Investor Third Point Continues Push for Shell to Restructure

    The hedge fund has told clients it has added to its profitable position in the energy giant.

  • Citigroup says Russia unit to be sold had $32 million revenue in Q1

    Citigroup's Russian consumer banking franchise that has been put up for sale had first quarter revenue of $32 million, down 6% from a year earlier, the bank disclosed in a quarterly securities filing on Monday. Citi said its Russian consumer business had been hurt by sanctions against Russia, the bank's decision not to open new accounts and a reduction in investment sales. The revenue figure, which is too small to normally be disclosed given Citi's $19 billion of quarterly revenue, came in comments on the results of legacy franchises that the bank is divesting.

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rising Output, Lower Demand Cap Prices

    A surprise jump in output and a change in the weather forecast encouraged speculative longs to take profits.