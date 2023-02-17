U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

Loomis AB's holding of own shares exceeds five percent

·1 min read

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As of February 16, 2023, Loomis AB held 3,777,782 own shares, corresponding to 5.02 percent of the votes and capital in the company. The total number of shares in Loomis AB, including the company's own shares, amounts to 75,279,829.

The Board of Directors of Loomis AB resolved, and communicated, on February 1, 2023, to continue to repurchase of own shares during the first quarter 2023 by virtue of the authorization granted by the annual general meeting 2022. The repurchase of shares commenced on February 3, 2023.

For information about transactions in the repurchase program, please see: www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/corporate-actions/repurchase-of-own-shares.

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com

CONTACT:

Jenny Boström
Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +46 79 006 45 92
Email: jenny.bostrom@loomis.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3717282/1856989.pdf

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loomis-abs-holding-of-own-shares-exceeds-five-percent-301749662.html

SOURCE Loomis AB

