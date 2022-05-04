U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

Loomis' Annual General Meeting 2022

SOLNA, Sweden, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB today, on 4 May 2022, held its Annual General Meeting. The Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board's and the Nomination Committee's proposals.

Income statement and balance sheet and decision on dividend

The Meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2021. Further, it was resolved on a dividend of SEK 8.50 per share and the record date was set to 6 May, 2022. The dividend is expected to be paid by Euroclear Sweden AB on 11 May, 2022.

Board of Directors and auditor

The Board members and the CEO were discharged from liability for their administration during the financial year 2021.

Alf Göransson, Jeanette Almberg, Lars Blecko, Cecilia Daun Wennborg, Liv Forhaug and Johan Lundberg were re-elected as Board members. Santiago Galaz was elected as a new Board member. Alf Göransson was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

Fees to the Board members were set at SEK 4,570,000 in total (based on an unchanged number of committee members), to be distributed as follows: the Chairman of the Board SEK 1,100,000 and each of the other Board members SEK 470,000. In addition, fees for committee work were set at SEK 250,000 for the Chairman of the Audit Committee, SEK 100,000 for the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, SEK 125,000 for a member of the Audit Committee and SEK 50,000 for a member of the Remuneration Committee.

The Meeting re-elected the accounting firm Deloitte AB as the company's auditor, with authorized public accountant Peter Ekberg as auditor in charge, for a period of one year. The Meeting further resolved that the auditor's fees are to be paid as per agreement.

Authorization for the Board to resolve on repurchase and transfer of own shares

The Meeting resolved to authorize the Board to resolve on repurchase and transfer of own shares with the purpose to enable the Board to continuously adapt Loomis' capital structure to the company's capital requirements and to enable financing of acquisitions by using own shares.

Instructions for appointment of the Nomination Committee and the Nomination Committee's assignment

The Meeting resolved on instructions for appointment of the Nomination Committee and the Nomination Committee's assignment. The resolved adjustment means that the Nomination Committee shall be composed of representatives of the four largest shareholders in terms of voting rights instead of the five largest shareholders. Otherwise, the instructions are unchanged.

Report regarding compensation

The Meeting approved the Board's report regarding compensation.

Minutes from the Meeting will be available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

This press release is also available on the company's website.

4 May, 2022

CONTACT:

Alf Göransson
Chairman of the Board

Contact: Carina Cederblad
+46 8 522 920 53
carina.cederblad@loomis.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/loomis-ab/r/loomis--annual-general-meeting-2022,c3560498

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3560498/1574723.pdf

Loomisâ€™ Annual General Meeting 2022

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loomis-annual-general-meeting-2022-301539849.html

SOURCE Loomis AB

