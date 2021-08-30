U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,533.65
    +24.28 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,472.35
    +16.55 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,265.04
    +135.54 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,272.90
    -4.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.03
    +0.29 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.80
    -6.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1801
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2890
    -0.0230 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3755
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9030
    +0.0930 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,172.83
    -511.67 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,215.02
    +9.16 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Loomis will appeal court decision in Denmark

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SOLNA, Sweden, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously disclosed, in 2018 a competitor filed a lawsuit against Loomis AB's Danish subsidiaries, relating to alleged competition law infringements in the Danish market. A Danish court has today issued an appealable decision against Loomis. The decision relates to practices applied and agreements entered into between 2014 and 2016.

Loomis will appeal today's decision since Loomis is of the firm opinion that Loomis has acted in compliance with relevant laws.

The court has in its decision not considered the question of damages (the competitor's total claim is DKK 228 million plus interest), as this is only expected to be addressed in a separate process after the appeal process has been finalized.

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

30 August 2021

CONTACT:

Patrik Andersson
President and CEO

Mobile: +46 76 111 34 00
Email: patrik.andersson@loomis.com

Kristian Ackeby
CFO

Mobile: +46 70 569 69 98
Email: kristian.ackeby@loomis.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/loomis-ab/r/loomis-will-appeal-court-decision-in-denmark,c3406305

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3406305/1461513.pdf

Loomis will appeal court decision in Denmark

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loomis-will-appeal-court-decision-in-denmark-301365298.html

SOURCE Loomis AB

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • Average Net Worth of The 1%

    Many people perceive being wealthy as simply having a nice house, money in the bank, a vacation home, and maybe a pleasure yacht. The net worth of the 1%, aka the richest group of humanity, has mushroomed over the past two decades. It now towers further above the net worth of the average citizen than ever before.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $400 in Right Now

    CRM software is used by consumer-facing businesses to build and enhance customer relationships, and ultimately to improve sales. When IDC examined global CRM market share by revenue during the first half of 2020, it found that Salesforce controlled more share at No. 1 (19.8%) than No.'s 2 through 5, combined!

  • China Slashes Kids’ Gaming Time to Just Three Hours a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- China will limit the amount of time children can play video games to just three hours most weeks, a dramatic escalation of restrictions which dealt a blow to the world’s largest mobile gaming market, as Beijing signaled it would continue a campaign to control the expansion of large tech companies. Gaming platforms from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to NetEase Inc. can only offer online gaming to minors from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends and public holidays, state news agency Xinhu

  • Analyst slashes price target on Peloton to $45 a share after brutal quarter

    BMO Managing Director Simeon Siegel joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why he decided to cut the price target for Peloton, how Peloton lowering the price on its bike is a reaction to the growing competition, and the insider selling going on within the company.

  • Affirm stock explodes more than 40% after Amazon deal — here's why, financially speaking

    Affirms lands a big deal with Amazon. Here's how much it could be worth to Affirm's top and bottom lines.

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • Support.com surges 50% as monster rally continues

    Support.com (SPRT) is continuing to rise after a massive short squeeze rally. Shares of the California technical support company were up more than 50% in the first minutes of trading after gaining more than 180% over the last five sessions.

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Dogecoin

    A lack of competitive advantages for the "people's currency" makes these downtrodden stocks the more attractive buy.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    Every investor wants to buy into a stock that’s primed for growth. The trick in successful investing is finding those stocks. What makes this difficult is the truth of the old market cliché, that past performance will not guarantee future returns. Indeed, past performance may not be a guarantee of a bright future, but it is the dataset investors have available, and it’s natural to consult it. And when stocks show a record of strong share price appreciation, sustained over an extended period, it

  • Zoom earnings on tap, here’s what to expect

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley breaks down what to expect from Zoom’s upcoming earnings report.

  • Why Pinterest's Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were falling this morning after the company's stock was downgraded from a buy rating to a hold rating by Argus Research analyst John Staszak. Staszak is the latest analyst to downgrade Pinterest's stock following the company's second-quarter results (reported on July 29). Pinterest's stock has received downgrades from J.P. Morgan and Evercore ISI, and even more analysts have lowered their price targets for the company's stock since its second-quarter earnings were reported last month.

  • Palantir's Latest Move Is a Head-Scratcher

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) CEO Alex Karp is certainly an unconventional executive. To date, Karp's eccentricities have worked well for Palantir. Palantir's second-quarter earnings were well-received by Wall Street.

  • 3 Reasons Why Novavax Stock Will Likely Beat Moderna Over the Next Year

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has hands-down delivered the best stock performance among leading COVID-19 vaccine makers over the last 12 months. As much as I admire Moderna's innovation, though, I don't think it will be the biggest winner among vaccine stocks over the next year. Instead, my view is that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) could emerge from the pack to trounce it, and there are three reasons why.

  • Robinhood should 'never, ever' be called a meme stock: Retail trader

    Matt Kohrs, YouTube Host, talks about new meme stock Support.com's surge following a monster rally, and why he would never call Robinhood a meme stock.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Meme Stock Cassava Peels Off $2.6 Billion After Data Challenges

    (Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. continued to slide on Monday after one analyst suspended his rating saying the company’s main product, an experimental Alzheimer’s disease drug, posed a “diligence challenge.”Before pulling the plug on his assessment, Cantor Fitzgerald’s Charles Duncan was the only analyst to have a neutral rating on the stock. Four more analysts still recommend buying the stock even after a retail-trader fueled rally drove shares up more than seven-fold this year.The Austin,