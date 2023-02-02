Loomis Full-Year Report January - December 2022

Strong end to a record year

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis delivered another strong quarter which resulted in the full year 2022 achieving the highest revenue and operating result ever. The record revenue has been supported by continued strong organic growth across all segments. The Group's organic growth increased to 11.8 percent (10.5) in the quarter and 14.4 percent (5.6) for the full year.

The operating margin (EBITA%) amounted to 11.2 percent (11.2) in the quarter and 10.8 percent (9.9) for the full year. The margin was impacted positively by increased volumes but negatively by challenges in the labor market as well as the inflationary pressure on the cost base.

Comments on full-year 2022 and quarter 4

Revenue for the full-year 2022 was SEK 25,315 million (19,723). Real growth was 15.9 percent (9.9) of which organic growth was 14.4 percent (5.6). Net income full-year 2022, was SEK 1,602 million (1,104).

Revenue for the fourth quarter was SEK 6,731 million (5,325). Real growth was 12.1 percent (14.9) of which organic growth was 11.8 percent (10.5).

Operating income (EBITA) 1) for the quarter was SEK 754 million (594) and operating margin (EBITA) was 11.2 ­percent (11.2).

Operating income (EBIT) before items affecting comparability for the quarter was SEK 745 million (547) and operating margin (EBIT) before items affecting comparability was 11.1 percent (10.3).

Income before taxes for the quarter was SEK 619 million (500) and net income was SEK 508 million (359).

Earnings per share before dilution for the quarter were SEK 7.05 (4.82) and after dilution 7.04 (4.82).

Cash flow from operating activities 2) amounted to SEK 584 million (433) in the quarter, equivalent to 80 percent (75) of operating income (EBITA).

Loomis AB repurchased 661,000 own shares during the fourth quarter. The Board of Directors has resolved to continue to repurchase own shares during the first quarter 2023.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend, for 2022, of SEK 12.00 per share (8.50).

1) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Amortization of acquisition-related intangible fixed assets, Acquisition-related costs and revenue and Items affecting comparability.

2) Cash flow from operating activities is exclusive of impact from IFRS 16.

