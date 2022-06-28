U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

Loomis issues sustainability-linked bonds of SEK 300 million to Svensk Exportkredit

·1 min read
In this article:
  • LOIMF

SOLNA, Sweden, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB has issued a sustainability-linked bond loan to Svensk Exportkredit (SEK) of SEK 300 million. The bond loan has a term of 4 years maturing in June 2026 and a floating interest rate. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The bond loan is linked to Loomis' sustainability-linked financing framework, which was published in November 2021. The bond loan is connected to the outcome of the sustainability target of reducing Loomis' absolute carbon dioxide emissions by 20 percent by 2025 compared with the 2019 level.

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com

June 28, 2022

CONTACT:
Kristian  Ackeby
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +46 70 569 69 98   
Email: kristian.ackeby@loomis.com

