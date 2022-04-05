U.S. markets open in 6 hours

Loomis publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2021

·1 min read

SOLNA, Sweden, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis' Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2021 is now available at www.loomis.com.

Upcoming information to be released:

Interim Report January - March May 4, 2022

Interim Report January - June July 22, 2022

Interim Report January - September October 28, 2022

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

April 5, 2022

CONTACT:

Anders Haker
Chief Investor Relations Officer
Mobile: +1 281 795 8580
E-mail: anders.haker@loomis.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/loomis-ab/r/loomis-publishes-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-for-2021,c3539822

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3539822/1559538.pdf

Loomis Annual Report and Sustsainability Report 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Public/51/3539822/830ba45fcd8b6cc9.pdf

Loomis publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2021

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loomis-publishes-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-for-2021-301517500.html

SOURCE Loomis AB

