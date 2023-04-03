Loomis publishes Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis' Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2022 is now available at www.loomis.com.

Upcoming reporting dates:

Interim Report January – March: May 4, 2023

Interim Report January – June: July 21, 2023

Interim Report January – September: October 26, 2023

April 3, 2023

CONTACT:

Jenny Boström

Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +46 79 006 45 92

Email: jenny.bostrom@loomis.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3745463/1960714.pdf Loomis Annual and Sustainability Report 2022 https://mb.cision.com/Public/51/3745463/83f57a9067dbb124.pdf Loomis publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2022 - press release

