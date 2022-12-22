U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,822.39
    -56.05 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,027.49
    -348.99 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,476.12
    -233.25 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.09
    -22.85 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.24
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.90
    -25.50 (-1.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.46 (-1.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0598
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    -0.0150 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2036
    -0.0045 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3510
    +0.0270 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,811.22
    +14.42 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.60
    +0.41 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.28
    -28.04 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     
weigh in:

What are your market predictions for 2023? Take our survey.

Loop Announces Transition in CFO Position

Loop Industries, Inc.
·5 min read
Loop Industries, Inc.

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOOP) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a clean technology company whose mission is to accelerate a circular plastics economy by manufacturing 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate ("PET") plastic and polyester fiber, today announced a transition in the position of CFO. This change is announced in conjunction with other operational and strategic initiatives which are communicated today in a separate press release.

Effective December 30, 2022, Drew Hickey will leave the Company to pursue other opportunities and Nicolas Lafond is appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer, while the Company evaluates its longer-term needs for this role as it pursues the next stage of its strategic development.

Mr. Lafond currently serves as the Company's Director of Finance. Mr. Lafond is a Canadian CPA who joined Loop from public accounting in 2017. During his tenure with Loop, Mr. Lafond has assumed increasing responsibilities within the Company, including corporate affairs and Board matters in addition to financial reporting. Loop's Finance department is also well supported by Mike De Notaris, Vice President Corporate Development.

Daniel Solomita, Loop's Founder and CEO, and the entire Board of Directors wish to express their full confidence in Mr. Lafond in his new role and thank Drew Hickey for his contributions to the Company.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are filtered, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop™ branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop™ PET plastic and polyester fiber can be recycled infinitely without degradation of quality, successfully closing the plastic loop. Loop Industries is contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

For more information, please visit www.loopindustries.com. Follow Loop on Twitter: @loopindustries, Instagram: loopindustries, Facebook: Loop Industries and LinkedIn: Loop Industries

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "should," "could," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or "continue" the negative of such terms or similar words. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about Loop's market opportunity, its strategies, ability to improve and expand its capabilities, competition, expected activities and expenditures as Loop pursues its business plan, the adequacy of its available cash resources, regulatory compliance, plans for future growth and future operations, the size of Loop's addressable market, market trends, and the effectiveness of Loop's internal control over financial reporting. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Loop's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with among other things: (i) commercialization of Loop's technology and products, (ii) Loop's status of relationship with partners, (iii) development and protection of Loop's intellectual property and products, (iv) industry competition, (v) Loop's need for and ability to obtain additional funding relative to its current and future financial commitments, (vi) engineering, contracting and building Loop's planned manufacturing facilities, (vii) Loop's ability to scale, manufacture and sell its products in order to generate revenues, (viii) Loop's proposed business model and its ability to execute thereon, (ix) adverse effects on Loop's business and operations as a result of increased regulatory, media or financial reporting scrutiny and practices, rumors or otherwise, (x) disease epidemics and health related concerns, such as the current outbreak of additional variants of coronavirus (COVID-19), which could result in (and, in the case of the COVID-19 outbreak, has resulted in some of the following) reduced access to capital markets, supply chain disruptions and scrutiny or embargoing of goods produced in affected areas, government-imposed mandatory business closures and resulting furloughs of Loop's employees, government employment subsidy programs, travel restrictions or the like to prevent the spread of disease, and market or other changes that could result in noncash impairments of our intangible assets, and property, plant and equipment, (xi) the outcome of the current SEC investigation or recent class action litigation filed against Loop, (xii) Loop's ability to hire and/or retain qualified employees and consultants and (xiii) other factors discussed in Loop's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). More detailed information about Loop and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Loop's filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. Loop assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For More Information:

Investor Relations:
Kevin C. O'Dowd, Vice-President Communications & Investor Relations
Loop Industries, Inc.
+1 617-755-4602
kodowd@loopindustries.com

Media Inquiries:
Andrea Kostiuk, VP Marketing & Communications
Loop Industries, Inc.
+1 (450) 951-8555
akostiuk@loopindustries.com

SOURCE: Loop Industries, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732985/Loop-Announces-Transition-in-CFO-Position

Recommended Stories

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rallied on a Bad Day for the Markets

    Management said its prices for specialized automotive steel would rise next year, and its costs would be lower.

  • Why Micron Melted Down and Intel, AMD, and Nvidia Followed

    Thursday is looking like a miserable day to own semiconductor stocks. Last night, after close of trading, computer memory-maker Micron (NASDAQ: MU) reported a fiscal Q1 2023 loss four times bigger than expected, and added that it also missed on sales. Instead of Wall Street's expected $0.01-per-share loss, Micron lost $0.04 per share in the quarter.

  • Amazon Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low. Here's Why It Could Go Even Lower.

    Not long ago, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) looked unstoppable. A year later, that momentum has vanished, and Amazon is in disarray. Excluding Amazon Web Services, the tech giant has lost more than $8 billion through the first three quarters of the year.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Shares Plunged Today

    Billionaire David Tepper said he was "leaning short" against the market, but investors missed one important qualifier.

  • Why Shares of ChargePoint Are Tumbling Lower Today

    While a dangerous winter storm brings frigid temperatures to large swaths of the country today, investors are turning a cold shoulder to shares of ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT). As of 11:34 a.m. ET, shares of ChargePoint are down 8.8%. Maintaining a neutral rating, Kashy Harrison, an analyst at Piper Sandler, reduced the price target on ChargePoint's stock to $13 from $16.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Ultra-High-Yield Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Because of that, these energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) look like ideal options for investors seeking lucrative passive income streams. Energy Transfer currently offers investors a 9% yield. Put another way, a $1,000 investment in Energy Transfer could generate $90 of annual passive income.

  • Why Tesla Investors Have New Concerns Today

    Tesla shares haven't hit this level since late October 2020. The potential for demand destruction -- be it for EVs in general or due to mounting competition -- is a top fear for Tesla investors. The timing coincides with a recent announcement by the U.S. Treasury Department related to discounts being offered for EV purchases through the Inflation Reduction Act beginning at the start of 2023.

  • Tesla Offers $7,500 Discount in Rare Move to Lift Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is offering US consumers $7,500 to take delivery of its two highest-volume models before year-end, adding to indications the carmaker is struggling with demand.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains; Dollar Ris

  • Scott Minerd, Guggenheim’s Investment Chief, Dies at 63

    (Bloomberg) -- Scott Minerd, the Guggenheim Partners chief investment officer who was regarded as one of the kings of the bond market during its four-decade bull run, has died. He was 63.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains; Dollar Ri

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After Plummeting?

    If investors were judging Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) business performance based on its 2022 stock price performance, they might guess that sales weren't doing well. Indeed, the electric car company's vehicle production increased 67% sequentially in the third quarter, leading to a 47% bump in deliveries over the same period. Or should the growth stock be avoided?

  • Markets: Strategist suspects ‘the bottom is in for this cycle’

    Invesco Global Market Strategist Brian Levitt joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how policy uncertainty is impacting the markets, inflation, and what kind of New Year's resolutions investors should make.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks — They Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    2022 is almost over and although 2023 brings with it plenty of uncertainty, most investors will no doubt be happy that a tumultuous year for the stock market is finally coming to an end. The selling pressure has at times been so severe that it didn't really matter whether a stock has strong fundamentals or not, the reflex has been to throw the baby out with the bathwater. The upshot to the relentless selling is that now investors get a chance to load up on their favorite names at a big discount.

  • Dow Jones Dives After GDP, Jobless Data; CarMax Plunges On 'Vehicle Affordability Issues'

    The Dow Jones dived more than 400 points Thursday after first-time jobless claims and GDP. CarMax plunged on "vehicle affordability issues."

  • 2 Magnificent Semiconductor Stocks Down 46% and 51% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once said, "When there's a war going on, don't buy the companies that are doing the fighting; buy the companies that sell the bullets." While numerous companies are fighting for control of end markets like cloud computing, consumer electronics, and electric cars, all of them depend heavily on semiconductors. Building on that, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have seen their share prices plunge 51% and 46%, respectively, but both stocks are well positioned to rebound when economic conditions improve and the next bull market thunders to life.

  • Tesla delivery numbers in early 2023 could be a letdown: analyst

    The bad news may continue for Tesla into 2023.

  • Here are the 3 big bets Warren Buffett is taking into 2023 — if you're worried about the new year, it might be time to follow along

    Bonus: this trio provides diversification.

  • 4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

    Most investors won't build life-changing wealth from the stock market overnight, but when you're investing in wonderful stocks for many years at a time, you don't need to hit a one-time jackpot to build and sustain meaningful returns. Here are four different stocks, each on a unique growth trajectory, that have the potential to multiply a $100,000 investment by at least 5 times in the years ahead. E-commerce spend will account for 31% of all retail transactions in the U.S. alone by 2026, compared to its current share of 23%, according to Morgan Stanley.

  • Tesla’s stock drop has been bad. But this company has wiped out more investor wealth in 2022.

    Despite all the pain from Elon Musk's Twitter distractions, Tesla ranks fourth on a list of the worst S&P 500 stocks of 2022 by market-value decline.

  • Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Try This Govt-Backed Asset

    There's a bond that pays a 9.62% interest rate and is guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. Investors should keep some limitations and conditions in mind before investing, but as inflation has topped 8% since March 2022, this could be an … Continue reading → The post Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Seriously, Try This Asset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Lithium Stocks List: 15 Biggest Lithium Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 biggest lithium battery stocks. If you want to explore similar stocks within the lithium industry, you can also take a look at Lithium Stocks List: 5 Biggest Lithium Stocks. At a time when the world is at a crossroads with regard to climate change, lithium has risen […]