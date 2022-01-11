U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,713.07
    +42.78 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,252.02
    +183.15 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,153.45
    +210.62 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.00
    +22.85 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.26
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.40
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1374
    +0.0043 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    -0.0340 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3637
    +0.0060 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3210
    +0.1130 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,755.30
    +930.28 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.08
    +19.66 (+1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Loop Industries Provides Business Update and Reports Third Quarter Financial Results of Fiscal Year 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·18 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

INFINITE LOOP™ BÉCANCOUR: CAPITAL SPENDING INITIATED AND ENGINEERING DESIGN PROGRESSING IN LINE WITH CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE

CEO DANIEL SOLOMITA TO HOLD CORPORATE UPDATE CALL AT 1:00 PM ET ON JANUARY 12, 2022

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a clean technology company on a mission to accelerate a circular plastics economy by manufacturing 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate ("PET") plastic and polyester fiber, today provided an update on its activities and reported its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Infinite Loop™ Québec: Site Preparation Work & Long-Lead Equipment Ordered

In November 2021, site preparation work was initiated for Loop's flagship Canadian facility project in Bécancour, Québec, including building access roads, gravel pads, drainage and landscaping. This initial work has been completed and readies the site for subsequent construction phases.

Additionally, in December 2021, Loop signed a contract for long lead equipment for the Infinite Loop™ Québec facility. Timing for expected delivery of this equipment is in line with the facility's target construction plan. The Company is focused on advancing customer contract negotiations for committed volume allocations for the Québec facility.

The Company believes the Infinite Loop™ Québec project is aligned with the Government of Canada's "2030 zero plastic waste action plan", which includes goals and initiatives such as:

  • requiring all plastic packaging in Canada contain at least 50 % recycled content by 2030;

  • working with provinces to implement and enforce an ambitious recycling target of 90% for plastic beverage containers;

  • introducing labelling rules that prohibit the use of the chasing-arrows symbol unless 80 % of Canada's recycling facilities accept and have reliable end markets for these products.

To this end, Loop continues to collaborate with various levels of government and believes that its Infinite Loop™ Project in Bécancour could become important infrastructure in assisting Canada in meeting these objectives.

Infinite Loop™ Engineering Update

The engineering design of Infinite Loop™ manufacturing facilities is progressing on schedule with our partners at Chemtex Global and Worley. In Q3, we have entered into the feasibility study phase of the engineering design. This will allow us to obtain a more precise cost estimate. We are targeting completion at the end of calendar Q1 or start of calendar Q2. The Company has adopted a "design one, build many" engineering philosophy, which includes a modular facility construction design to allow the Company to replicate the Infinite Loop™ model across all projected facilities in North America, Europe and Asia.

Infinite Loop™ Europe

On September 10, 2020, we announced a strategic partnership with SUEZ GROUP ("Suez"), with the objective to build the first Infinite Loop™ manufacturing facility in Europe. With the combination of the Infinite Loop™ technology and the resource management expertise of Suez, this partnership seeks to meet the growing demand in Europe from global beverage and consumer goods brand companies for virgin quality PET resin made from 100% recycled content. The priorities for the Infinite Loop™ project in Europe are finalizing site selection in Normandy, France, together with feedstock sourcing, customer contracts and government support.

Infinite Loop™ Asia

Asia remains the largest market opportunity for Loop Industries, as it is home to 60% of the world's population, represents nearly 70% of the world's PET consumption and is the center of global polyester fiber manufacturing. Loop and its strategic partner, SK geo centric, signed a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") for exclusivity to commercialize Loop's technology across Asia through a Joint Venture. The JV partners plan to build a minimum of 4 facilities by 2030, the first of which will be located in Ulsan, South Korea. Loop and SK geo centric continue to work in tandem on advancing this important Asia Joint Venture.

CEO Comment

Daniel Solomita, Founder and CEO of Loop Industries, commented on these recent updates, saying: "I am very proud of all Loop has accomplished in 2021. From our joint venture partnership with SK geo centric to the announcement of evian bottles made from 100% recycled Loop™ PET and the beginning of site preparation work in Bécancour, Québec, we have remained steadfast in the pursuit of our commercialization objectives. We expect 2022 to be an equally transformational year, focused on accelerating the commercial development of our technology, cementing partnerships with CPG brand clients through commercial product launches across different markets throughout the year and securing multi year offtake commitments for Infinite Loop™ production facilities."

Corporate Update Call

Daniel Solomita, Chief Executive Officer of Loop Industries, will host a corporate update call, followed by a question-and-answer session, which can be accessed via the dial-in numbers below.

Date: Wednesday January 12, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Participant joining details (by Telephone):

Canada dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062

Canada dial-in number (Local): 1 226 828 7575

Czech Republic (Local): 420 22 888 5405

France (Local): 33 8056 20 704

Germany (Local): 49 3222 185 1870

Hong Kong (Local): 852 580 36 418

Italy (Local): 39 069 450 0327

Netherlands (Local): 31 852 081 999

Singapore (Local): 65 315 80 255

Taiwan (Local): 886 22 656 5403

Malaysia (Local): 60 330 995 569

United States: 1 844 200 6205

United States (Local): 1 646 904 5544

All other locations: +1 929 526 1599

Access code: 990253

Press *1 to ask a question, *2 to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance.

Accessing the telephone replay

A recording will be available until Thursday, January 20, 2022

UK (Local): 0204 525 0658

US (Local): 1 929 458 6194

US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403

Canada: 1 226 828 7578

All other locations: +44 204 525 0658

Access Code: 827454

Results of Operations

The following table summarizes our operating results for the three-month periods ended November 30, 2021 and 2020, in U.S. Dollars.

Three months ended November 30,

2021

2020

Change

Revenues

$

-

$

-

$

-

Expenses

Research and development

Stock-based compensation

362,435

350,393

12,042

External engineering

1,585,512

2,224,910

(639,398

)

Employee compensation

1,424,330

864,041

560,289

Machinery and equipment expenditures

2,599,758

2,325,540

274,218

Plant and laboratory operating expenses

665,893

515,395

150,498

Other

197,376

(5,996

)

203,372

Total research and development

6,835,304

6,274,283

561,021

General and administrative

Stock-based compensation

279,574

546,601

(267,027

)

Professional fees

650,164

1,164,004

(513,840

)

Employee compensation

748,668

399,288

349,380

Insurance

1,193,554

480,013

713,541

Other

219,295

134,110

85,185

Total general and administrative

3,091,255

2,724,016

367,239

Write-down and impairment of property, plant and equipment

-

5,034,606

(5,034,606

)

Depreciation and amortization

135,035

104,307

30,728

Interest and other financial expenses

49,655

(41,855

)

91,510

Interest income

(23,654

)

(20,008

)

(3,646

)

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

10,648

95,644

(84,996

)

Total expenses

10,098,243

14,170,993

(4,072,750

)

Net loss

$

(10,098,243

)

$

(14,170,993

)

$

4,072,750

Third Quarter Ended November 30, 2021

The net loss for the three-month period ended November 30, 2021 decreased $4.07 million to $10.10 million, as compared to the net loss for the three-month period ended November 30, 2020 which was $14.17 million. The decrease is primarily due to lower write-down and impairment of property, plant and equipment ("PP&E") expenses of $5.03 million, offset by increased research and development expenses of $0.56 million and increased general and administrative expenses of $0.37 million.

The $5.03 million decrease in write-down and impairment of PP&E is related to the decision in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 to dedicate the Terrebonne Facility to brand activation, initial customer volumes and Infinite Loop demonstration, research and development activities. Although the machinery and equipment will continue to be utilized at the Terrebonne Facility as it is an integral part of supporting the commercialization of our technology, application of ASC 730, Research and Development Costs requires machinery and equipment assets to be written off and all future costs associated with the Terrebonne Facility to be recognized as a research and development expense in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss.

The $0.56 million increase in research and development for the three-month period ended November 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to the following:

  • $0.56 million increase in employee compensation expenses related to increased headcount to support the Company's commercialization efforts;

  • $0.27 million increase in purchases of research and development machinery and equipment at the Company's small-scale production plant; and

  • $0.15 million increase in plant and laboratory operating expenses.

These increases were partially offset by a $0.64 million decrease in external engineering expenses as a larger proportion of ongoing design work for our Infinite Loop manufacturing process was performed by our in-house engineering team before the start of the feasibility study phase of the engineering design by external engineering.

The $0.37 million increase in general and administrative expenses for the three-month period ended November 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to the following:

  • $0.71 million increase in insurance expenses mainly due to directors and officers ("D&O") insurance upon extension of the Company's policy; and

  • $0.35 million increase in employee compensation expenses.

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021

The following table summarizes our operating results for the nine-month periods ended November 30, 2021 and 2020, in U.S. Dollars.


Nine months ended November 30,


2021

2020

Change

Revenues

$

-

$

-

$

-

Expenses

Research and development

Stock-based compensation

1,152,506

1,054,682

97,824

External engineering

5,040,342

3,241,959

1,798,383

Employee compensation

4,213,075

2,039,469

2,173,606

Machinery and equipment expenditures

7,707,882

2,325,540

5,382,342

Plant and laboratory operating expenses

2,064,403

1,385,892

678,511

Other

579,729

456,551

123,178

Total research and development

20,757,937

10,504,093

10,253,844

General and administrative

Stock-based compensation

209,236

1,720,067

(1,510,831

)

Professional fees

3,138,611

1,806,134

1,332,477

Employee compensation

2,148,533

1,371,147

777,386

Insurance

3,121,353

1,455,954

1,665,399

Other

750,319

373,037

377,282

Total general and administrative

9,368,052

6,726,339

2,641,713

Write-down and impairment of property, plant and equipment

-

5,043,120

(5,043,120

)

Depreciation and amortization

407,806

654,354

(246,548

)

Interest and other financial expenses

113,344

26,016

87,328

Interest income

(41,828

)

(78,394

)

36,566

Foreign exchange loss

42,712

275,903

(233,191

)

Total expenses

30,648,023

23,151,431

7,496,592

Net loss

$

(30,648,023

)

$

(23,151,431

)

$

(7,496,592

)

The net loss for the nine-month period ended November 30, 2021 increased $7.50 million to $30.65 million, as compared to the net loss for the nine-month period ended November 30, 2020 which was $23.15 million. The increase is primarily due to increased research and development expenses of $10.25 million and increased general and administrative expenses of $2.64 million, offset by lower write-down and impairment of property, plant and equipment ("PP&E") expenses of $5.04 million, lower depreciation and amortization expenses of $0.25 million and a decrease in foreign exchange loss of $0.23 million.

The $10.25 million increase in research and development for the nine-month period ended November 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to the following:

  • $5.38 million increase in purchases of research and development machinery and equipment. Starting in Q3 of fiscal 2021, the Company expensed research and development machinery and equipment in accordance with ASC 730, Research and Development Costs, and no longer capitalized these costs. The timing of this accounting treatment is related to management's decision to dedicate the Terrebonne Facility to brand activation, initial customer volumes and Infinite Loop demonstration, research and development activities;

  • $2.17 million increase in employee compensation expenses related to increased headcount to support the Company's commercialization efforts;

  • $1.80 million increase in external engineering expenses for ongoing design work for our Infinite Loop manufacturing process; and

  • $0.68 million increase in plant and laboratory operating expenses.

The $2.64 million increase in general and administrative expenses for the nine-month period ended November 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to the following:

  • $1.67 million increase in insurance expenses mainly due to directors and officers ("D&O") insurance upon extension of the Company's policy;

  • $1.33 million increase in expenses for legal and professional fees due to costs principally associated with the SEC investigation and class action suits described in "Part II, Item 1. Legal Proceedings"; and

  • $0.78 million increase in employee compensation expenses.

Loop Industries, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended November 30

Nine Months Ended November 30


2021

2020

2021

2020



Revenue

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Expenses

Research and development

6,835,304

6,274,283

20,757,937

10,504,093

General and administrative

3,091,255

2,724,016

9,368,052

6,726,339

Write-down and impairment of property, plant and equipment

-

5,034,606

-

5,043,120

Depreciation and amortization

135,035

104,307

407,806

654,354

Interest expense and other financial (income) expenses

49,655

(41,855

)

113,344

26,016

Interest income

(23,654

)

(20,008

)

(41,828

)

(78,394

)

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

10,648

95,644

42,712

275,903

Total expenses

10,098,243

14,170,993

30,648,023

23,151,431

Net Loss

(10,098,243

)

(14,170,993

)

(30,648,023

)

(23,151,431

)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(13,473

)

66,170

(160,371

)

298,570

Comprehensive loss

$

(10,111,716

)

$

(14,104,823

)

$

(30,808,394

)

$

(22,852,861

)

Loss per share

Basic and Diluted

$

(0.21

)

$

(0.34

)

$

(0.69

)

$

(0.57

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding

Basic and Diluted

47,264,646

41,715,806

44,600,557

40,515,885

Loop Industries, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

November 30, 2021

February 28, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

54,860,046

$

35,221,951

Sales tax, tax credits and other receivables

825,384

1,763,835

Prepaid expenses and deposits

1,989,970

609,782

Assets held for sale

3,364,374

-

Total current assets

61,039,774

37,595,568

Investment in joint venture

1,500,000

1,500,000

Property, plant and equipment, net

5,540,679

3,513,051

Intangible assets, net

1,081,447

794,894

Total assets

$

69,161,900

$

43,403,513


Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

5,422,386

$

8,124,865

Current portion of long-term debt

889,228

938,116

Total current liabilities

6,311,614

9,062,981

Long-term debt

3,315,345

1,516,008

Total liabilities

9,626,959

10,578,989

Stockholders' Equity

Series A Preferred stock par value $0.0001; 25,000,000 shares authorized; one share issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock par value $0.0001: 250,000,000 shares authorized; 47,388,056 shares issued and outstanding (February 28, 2021 - 42,413,691)

4,740

4,242

Additional paid-in capital

149,734,659

113,662,677

Additional paid-in capital - Warrants

30,272,496

8,826,165

Accumulated deficit

(120,309,993

)

(89,661,970

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(166,961

)

(6,590

)

Total stockholders' equity

59,534,941

32,824,524

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

69,161,900

$

43,403,513

Loop Industries, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended November 30,


2021

2020

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Net loss

$

(30,648,023

)

$

(23,151,431

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

407,806

654,354

Stock-based compensation expense

1,361,744

2,774,749

Write-down and impairment of property, plant and equipment

-

5,043,120

Accretion and accrued interest expense

82,393

56,259

Loss (gain) on revaluation of foreign exchange contracts

-

(58,945

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Sales tax and tax credits receivable

948,328

(477,855

)

Prepaid expenses

(1,394,272

)

(1,075,291

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(3,587,932

)

1,690,789

Net cash used in operating activities

(32,829,956

)

(14,544,251

)


Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Investment in joint venture

-

(650,000

)

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(5,022,255

)

(1,580,795

)

Additions to intangible assets

(348,017

)

(155,798

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(5,370,272

)

(2,386,593

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Proceeds from sale of common shares and warrants, and exercise of warrants, net of share issuance costs

56,087,746

26,649,253

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

1,868,954

-

Repayment of long-term debt

(41,041

)

(32,781

)

Net cash (used) provided by financing activities

57,915,659

26,616,472

Effect of exchange rate changes

(77,336

)

210,516

Net increase (decrease) in cash

19,638,095

9,896,144

Cash, beginning of period

35,221,951

33,717,671

Cash, end of period

$

54,860,046

$

43,613,815

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:

Income tax paid

$

-

$

-

Interest paid

$

30,506

$

28,613

Interest received

$

23,654

$

78,394

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are filtered, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop™ branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop Industries is contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

For more information, please visit www.loopindustries.com. Follow Loop on Twitter: @loopindustries, Instagram: loopindustries, Facebook: Loop Industries and LinkedIn: Loop Industries

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "should," "could," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or "continue" the negative of such terms or similar words. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about Loop's market opportunity, its strategies, ability to improve and expand its capabilities, competition, expected activities and expenditures as Loop pursues its business plan, the adequacy of its available cash resources, regulatory compliance, plans for future growth and future operations, the size of Loop's addressable market, market trends, and the effectiveness of Loop's internal control over financial reporting. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Loop's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with among other things: (i) commercialization of Loop's technology and products, (ii) Loop's status of relationship with partners, (iii) development and protection of Loop's intellectual property and products, (iv) industry competition, (v) Loop's need for and ability to obtain additional funding, (vi) building Loop's manufacturing facility, (vii) Loop's ability to scale, manufacture and sell its products in order to generate revenues, (viii) Loop's proposed business model and its ability to execute thereon, (ix) adverse effects on Loop's business and operations as a result of increased regulatory, media or financial reporting scrutiny and practices, rumors or otherwise, (x) disease epidemics and health related concerns, such as the current outbreak of a novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19), which could result in (and, in the case of the COVID-19 outbreak, has resulted in some of the following) reduced access to capital markets, supply chain disruptions and scrutiny or embargoing of goods produced in affected areas, government-imposed mandatory business closures and resulting furloughs of Loop's employees, government employment subsidy programs, travel restrictions or the like to prevent the spread of disease, and market or other changes that could result in noncash impairments of our intangible assets, and property, plant and equipment, (xi) the outcome of the current SEC investigation or recent class action litigation filed against Loop, (xii) Loop's ability to hire and/or retain qualified employees and consultants and (xiii) other factors discussed in Loop's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). More detailed information about Loop and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Loop's filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. Loop assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For More Information:

Media Inquiries:

Stephanie Corrente, Director Marketing & Communications
Loop Industries, Inc.
+1 (450) 951-8555
scorrente@loopindustries.com

Investor Relations:

Kevin C. O'Dowd, Vice-President Communications & Investor Relations
Loop Industries, Inc.
+1 617-755-4602
kodowd@loopindustries.com

SOURCE: Loop Industries, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/682960/Loop-Industries-Provides-Business-Update-and-Reports-Third-Quarter-Financial-Results-of-Fiscal-Year-2022

Recommended Stories

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have been in correction mode over the last month. The shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been no exception, dropping more than 12% over the past four weeks. Nio shares remained up 3.3% as of 11 a.m. ET.

  • Why Amazon, Sea Limited, and MercadoLibre All Surged on Tuesday

    After days of declines, a large number of e-commerce and technology stocks staged a wide-ranging relief rally on Tuesday. Investors focused on a broader range of economic issues, allowing high-growth stocks to stage a comeback. E-commerce platforms have taken it on the chin recently, as investors bet that massive gains resulting from the pandemic would eventually fade.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Moving Higher Today

    Shares of electric heavy-truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were trading higher on Tuesday, after the company announced that Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ: CVLG) has signed a letter of intent to buy 50 of Nikola's electric semi trucks, if a test program goes well. As of 11:15 a.m. ET today, Nikola's shares were up about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. Nikola said that Covenant Logistics, a long-haul trucking firm based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has agreed to purchase 10 battery-electric (BEV) Tre semis, and 40 fuel-cell-powered (FCEV) Tres, once a demonstration program has been completed to both companies' satisfaction.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Why Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Are Under Pressure Today

    The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a company developing DNA sequencing machines, is losing ground after an investor update. Preliminary fourth-quarter sales figures missed expectations, driving the stock 11.8% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Preliminary sales figures from the fourth quarter weren't bad, but they were slightly less than the market was expecting.

  • Why Is AMC Stock Falling for the 5th Month in a Row?

    Shares of the movie theater have fallen 16% though just six trading days in 2022. It doesn't have to end badly for AMC.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Popped Again Today

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) had jumped 2.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET today. There's going to come a point in time when Wall Street starts to sound like a broken record when talking about Alibaba. Because once again, investors in the Chinese e-commerce giant are being treated to the mixed signals of a Wall Street bank cutting its price target for Alibaba -- and at the same time promising monster profits to anyone who buys the stock.

  • Why JD.com Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), the Chinese e-commerce giant, were moving higher today on several news items, the biggest of which was a bullish analyst rating. Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on JD stock with a buy rating and a price target of $100, which represents 44% upside from the stock's closing price yesterday. It represents the company's first brick-and-mortar foray into Europe, opening up a huge market for JD.

  • Why Butterfly Network Stock Is Soaring 20% Today

    Shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) soared over 20% on Tuesday morning after the company released preliminary results for its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings. As of 12:05 p.m. ET today, the maker of ultrasound devices is up 19.8% for the day. Before the market opened this morning, Butterfly Network put out a press release outlining its financial results for the end of 2021.

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • Why Tilray, Organigram, and Hexo Stocks Bounced Today

    Canadian cannabis company Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported its fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings results yesterday, and its shares soared. The company surprised investors with a profitable quarter and strong revenue growth. Today, Tilray peer Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) also reported solid quarterly results.

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Why Illumina Stock Just Jumped 9.5%

    Fourth-quarter 2021 results hit a "record," and Illumina's gearing up to report a big beat in 2022.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Tuesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • IBM stock slips amid questions about cloud competition, revenue growth

    International Business Machines Corp. shares fell Tuesday after an analyst downgraded the stock on concerns about revenue growth following Big Blue's spinoff of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. and IBM's ability to compete in the cloud market.