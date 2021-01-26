Loop Insights and Empower Clinics Establish ‘Re-open Vancouver’ Coalition to Deploy Proven Health & Data Infrastructure In Response to COVID-19 to Help Rebuild Vancouver’s Tourism, Travel, and Hospitality Industries

Re-open Vancouver Coalition Created In Response to Conversations with Key Industry Stakeholders in Vancouver’s Cruise, Travel, Hospitality, and Tourism Industries About How to Recover Lost Revenue and Re-open Safely

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (TSXV:MTRX OTCQB:RACMF) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue management solutions to physical brick and mortar operators, is pleased to announce the Company has partnered with Empower Clinics to establish the Re-open Vancouver coalition with the goal of obtaining an approved end-to-end COVID-19 mitigation solution that can be presented to local, Provincial and Federal Government authorities on behalf of local stakeholders to help in the re-opening of Vancouver’s travel and tourism industry, including Vancouver’s cruise industry.



Loop Insights and Empower Clinics will lead a coalition to deploy the necessary infrastructure needed to enable the economic recovery of the local Vancouver economy. Under the leadership of Loop and Empower, the Re-open Vancouver coalition will focus on a science and data-driven approach to delivering an integrated end-to-end solution worthy of re-opening Vancouver’s robust tourism industry, including its convention center and cruise ship industry. According to Your Canada , Vancouver’s tourism industry generates approximately 15 million unique visitors per year.

Following the Canadian federal government’s announcement that all international travelers will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the country, Loop and Empower feel the two companies are uniquely positioned to provide a combined solution in the form of a digital Wallet pass with bank-level security and privacy that can be offered to travelers visiting Vancouver.

Steven McAuley, Chairman, and CEO of Empower stated “Benefiting from the leadership of two local Vancouver public companies, with the support of significant private and public sector participants, Re-open Vancouver is confident it will demonstrate how crucial our efforts are to the economy of the City of Vancouver, the Province of B.C. and Canada. In partnership with Loop Insights, we have market-proven tools, services, testing products, and healthcare infrastructure to make this happen now."

Tourism Industry Facing $3.3 Trillion In Global Losses Due to Closures

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the tourism industry stands to lose up to $3.3 trillion in revenue due to closures if the industry is to remain shuttered for a year. In an effort to prevent these losses, Loop Insights will continue to work with Empower to deploy its integrated venue management platform to protect industries in need of robust safety and security protocols. To date, the Re-open Vancouver Coalition has entered into conversations with leading stakeholders in the tourism, travel, and hospitality industries.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: “Many key provincial stakeholders in the travel, tourism, and hospitality sector have recently reached out as a result of our most recent successes deploying Loop’s venue management platform. Operators are in desperate need of a seamless and transformative solution that kickstarts the economic recovery process. Along with Empower Clinics, we will look to work with industries’ best of breed partners to deliver a unified solution that ensures best practice considerations in regards to the health, safety, and wellbeing of local residents and tourists alike.“

Loop Insights first partnered with Empower Clinics in October 2020 to provide an end-to-end COVID-19 mitigation solution complete with venue tracing, real-time automated guest exposure notifications, and testing procedures based on published guidelines.

About Empower Clinics

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”) automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network.

For more information, please contact:

Loop Insights Inc. LOOP Website: www.loopinsights.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ LoopInsights T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4 Twitter: @ LoopInsights E: ir@loopinsights.ai LinkedIn: @ LoopInsights

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements or information, including statements regarding Loop’s business and technology; the ability of Loop to engage with industry participants to achieve its goals; the development of Loop’s technology; and the viability of Loop’s business model. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop’s control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated, or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity, or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







