U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,724.27
    -35.42 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,984.37
    -163.39 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,413.14
    -111.66 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.14
    -62.25 (-3.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.97
    -2.03 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,620.20
    -29.80 (-1.81%)
     

  • Silver

    18.91
    -0.68 (-3.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9756
    -0.0063 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1990
    +0.1400 (+3.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1175
    -0.0216 (-1.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1230
    +0.4210 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,171.04
    -212.38 (-1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.95
    -5.73 (-1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,106.89
    -37.25 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Loop lassos ex-Uber talent and money to finally fix freight invoicing

Mary Ann Azevedo
·5 min read

Matt McKinney was a data science manager at Uber, helping launch Uber Freight, along with software engineer Shaosu Liu.

One of the main problems the pair saw there was that while they were able to grow the top line, they found it difficult to grow the bottom line because they were “losing a bunch of money” to bad debt and late payments.

When digging in to understand why, the duo realized that “there's so much complexity in a single freight bill.”

For example, they found out that 20% of all freight invoices have an error. They also discovered it takes 50 days on average to process and pay a single invoice.  

“A lot of people in this business aren't like Uber -- they don't have 250 engineers working on problems to figure this out,” McKinney explains. “So Joe's Trucking in Cincinnati, Ohio, for example, probably has very similar billing and payment problems as Uber Freight.”

In speaking to about three dozen shippers, carriers and brokers in the industry, McKinney and Liu kept hearing the same thing: “It’s hard for us to get paid and it’s hard for us to pay.”

“So as an entrepreneur, when you hear that pain described so vividly verbatim 35 different times, you kind of, you know that the pain is your opportunity to build a product that doesn't exist in the market,” he told TechCrunch in an interview.

So the pair spent nights and weekends building a prototype for Loop, a startup that sits at the intersection of logistics and payments, before leaving Uber in May of 2021 to focus full time on the business. Soon after, they raised a $6 million seed round co-led by Susa Ventures and 8VC. And then earlier this year, they raised a $24 million Series A round led by Founders Fund. Both financings were not previously publicly announced.

During their exploratory phase, three of the 35 companies -- unnamed large enterprises -- they talked to told them if they built a tool to help solve the problem that they would help test out the prototype and be its first customers. Since then, the company has developed open APIs that it says "ingest data and streamline shipment document capture."

More specifically, the company said it uses natural language processing (NLP) and computer vision to digitize workflows and reconcile payments and that its technology "accommodates the lack of standardization and is able to extract data from a variety of document types and data sources to validate invoice accuracy, so that invoices and payments can be cleared in close to real-time," or even to real time, depending on when the user wants to release their funds.

Loop goes as far as to claim that its tech can reduce the lag time between the time an invoice is received and paid from 50 days to 3 days, as well as reduce invoice errors to "near 0%."

The startup's target customers are shippers that manufacture or distribute goods (think Walmart, Pepsi, Coca-Cola and Nike). They also can work with brokers, or 3PLs, who broker a transaction between a truck driver and shipper.

Loop launched its product offering in March and in its first month, did $25 million in booked total payment volume. Today, it’s doing over $1 billion in total payment volume.

Image Credits: Loop

One of the tailwinds that helped Loop, believes McKinney, is the COVID pandemic-driven secular shift of paper to electronic methods of payments. Also, geopolitical issues and the pandemic exposing vulnerabilities in the global supply chain have led to a surge in freight costs, which means that shippers “are looking for every way to cut costs,” he said. Loop’s aim is to help these companies minimize cost and be more efficient. And, McKinney claims, it can bring payments down 

Loop makes money by taking a percentage of total payments volume. It’s a fixed percentage based on tier, and as a company advances tiers, the percentage they pay goes down. A consumption-based revenue model was important to the pair, McKinney told TechCrunch.

“We want to align incentives so that if you’re getting value out of the product, you’re going to be using it more,” he said. “And that’s how we should get paid.”

The company today has 35 employees, with engineers hailing from Uber, Google, Meta and Flexport. In fact, one senior software engineer from Flexport cold emailed Loop about a job. When he told Flexport founder and then-CEO Ryan Peterson that he was leaving for Loop, Peterson reached out.

“He said, ‘You just stole one of our No. 1 engineers,’” McKinney said. “I want to know what you’re doing and I want to invest.” And so he did.

Also showing no hard feelings in backing the company are Uber co-founders Garrett Camp, through his venture firm, Expa, and Ryan Graves, through his family office, Saltwater Capital. And more than 10 of Loop’s 35 employees came from Uber. Other investors include FourMore Capital, Lineage Ventures, Nichole Wischoff, 9Yards Capital, McVest Co, Mark Pincus and OEL Ventures.

“We're simplifying logistics payments but we're also generating data and that data, and the quality of the data, is what differentiates us from a lot of the competition as well,” McKinney said. 

Founders Fund principal John Luttig, who led the Loop investment, told TechCrunch via email that his firm was drawn to the startup because it is using a tech-first approach to eliminate friction for all parties in the supply chain “while competitors are simply throwing more people at the problem.”

“As the domestic logistics renaissance continues and more companies look to reshore U.S. manufacturing, Loop’s technology will only become more valuable,” he added.

Recommended Stories

  • Will argenx SE (ARGX) Deliver Solid Performance in Near-Term?

    Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Opportunity Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined 2.38% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 3.37% decline for the Russell 3000 Growth Index and a 4.88% decline for the S&P 500 Index. The […]

  • Pacdora wants to be a 'Canva + Figma' for the $1 trillion packaging industry

    While Shein applies a data-driven approach to improve efficiency for clothing manufacturing, Pacdora is doing something similar for packaging, from design all the way to production. Packaging sounds archaic and pretty removed from tech -- and it is, which is why there aren't many competitors for Pacdora, yet. In 2019, McKinsey estimated the global packaging industry had exceeded $1 trillion, thanks to a combination of factors like the e-commerce boom and changing consumer expectations.

  • Dataloop secures cash infusion to expand its data annotation tool set

    Data annotation, or the process of adding labels to images, text, audio and other forms of sample data, is typically a key step in developing AI systems. The vast majority of systems learn to make predictions by associating labels with specific data samples, like the caption "bear" with a photo of a black bear. The trouble is, annotation is a manual and labor-intensive process that's historically been assigned to gig workers on platforms like Amazon Mechanical Turk.

  • Life Storage (LSI) Q3 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Life Storage (LSI) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 4.22% and 2.92%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Labrador Systems deploys its first assistive elder-care robots

    Today the California-based robotics firm announced that it’s begun deploying its Retriever Pro system to a handful of early clients, including, On Lok PACE, Nationwide Insurance, Masonic Homes of California, Western Homes Communities, Eskaton, The Perfect Companion, Presbyterian Villages of Michigan, University of Michigan Flint and Graceworks Lutheran Services. The news follows extended piloting for the system in places like senior living communities.

  • Lithium Chile Completes Second Production Well on their Salar de Arizaro Project, Argentina

    CALGARY, ALBERTA – TheNewswire - November 3, 2022 – Lithium Chile Inc. (“Lithium Chile” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LITH) (OTC:LTMCF) is pleased to provide an operational update on its Phase Two devel...

  • Pakistan ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan shot and wounded at protest march

    The ousted former leader was shot in the leg, although it is unclear whether he was deliberately targeted.

  • BOE Tells Investors to Rein In Expectations for Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalThe Bank of England delivered its biggest interest rate increase in 33 years but strongly pushed back against market expectations for the scale of future in

  • NBA Rumors: Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Jalen Smith

    Reporting on Myles Turner and Buddy Hield trade talks, Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, and Jalen Smith.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; layoffs pick up in October

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, suggesting the labor market remains strong despite slowing domestic demand amid stiff interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve to tame inflation. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 217,000 for the week ended Oct. 29, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

  • China locks down area around iPhone factory, DuPont cancels Rogers deal, Ohio sues Dollar General

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down top business headlines on China lockdowns, DuPont's merger with Rogers, and an Ohio lawsuit filed against Dollar General.

  • 3 Reasons Roku Stock Is a Buy After Its Dismal Third-Quarter Earnings Report

    Economic headwinds continued to put pressure on Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) in the third quarter. The holiday season is typically a period of robust growth for ad-based businesses, but Roku says brands are still reducing ad spend due to economic uncertainty. Roku is a pioneer in streaming technology.

  • IBM Launches New Software to Break Down Data Silos and Streamline Planning and Analytics

    IBM (NYSE: IBM) has announced new software designed to help enterprises break down data and analytics silos so they can make data-driven decisions quickly and navigate unpredictable disruptions. IBM Business Analytics Enterprise is a suite of business intelligence planning, budgeting, reporting, forecasting, and dashboard capabilities that provides users with a robust view of data sources across their entire business. Along with IBM Planning Analytics with Watson and IBM Cognos Analytics with Wa

  • New York City’s new salary transparency law reveals what Amazon, JPMorgan, and other companies are paying

    Some job openings have wide ranges that are already angering applicants.

  • Americans are still quitting fast enough to keep the Fed on an aggressive path

    Americans are still quitting at near-record levels, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The overall quits rate—the percentage of the employed population that quit within a month—was 2.7% in September, the same as it was two months earlier. The quits rate for the private sector alone slowed down a hair, though, from 3% to 2.9%.

  • Netflix and Disney+ Are About to Get Ads. Roku Has Bad News for Them.

    Roku's warning could cast a shadow over the launch of Netflix and Disney+'s advertising-supported tiers.

  • State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend payout

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond's technology chief resigns after possible data breach

    Last week, Bed Bath said a third party had improperly accessed its data through a phishing scam by gaining access to the hard drive and certain shared drives of one of its employees. It's still reviewing if the drives had any sensitive or personally identifiable information. Masood's resignation, effective Dec. 2, was not the result of any disagreement with Bed Bath & Beyond on any matter related to the company's operations, practices or financial statements, the company said in a regulatory filing.

  • Gasoline Prices Are Dropping but Truckers Can’t Catch a Break

    U.S. supplies of diesel used in freight transportation and agriculture have declined dramatically, keeping prices for the fuel high.

  • Pega isn't shy about its $2B Appian lawsuit. It even brings it up with clients.

    Last week, one analyst asked Pega CEO Alan Trefler if the $2B Appian lawsuit is shaping any of the company's conversations with customers. Here's how he responded.