U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,300.00
    -34.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,954.00
    -229.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,522.25
    -133.00 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,204.50
    -19.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.33
    -0.60 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.80
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1546
    -0.0055 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5330
    +0.0040 (+0.26%)
     

  • Vix

    22.92
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    -0.0046 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3280
    -0.1440 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,597.93
    +2,552.04 (+5.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,270.93
    +53.56 (+4.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.39
    -81.71 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Loop Media Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Loop Media, Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Glendale, CA, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media” or the Company) (OTC: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, announced today the appointment of Neil Watanabe as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, to be effective September 30, 2021, in conjunction with Jim Cerna’s appointment to Head of Strategy, supporting several of the Company’s key strategic initiatives.

Prior to joining Loop, Mr. Watanabe was most recently Principal of Watanabe Associates where he provided senior financial and accounting leadership to various companies, including Value Village Inc. (d.b.a. “Savers”) and High Times Holding Corp. From 2015 to 2019 Mr. Watanabe was Chief Financial Officer of CarParts.com, Inc., (NASDAQ), a publicly traded American online retailer of automotive parts and accessories for cars, vans, trucks, and sport utility vehicles, which reported over $440 million in net sales in its fiscal year ended January 2021. Mr. Watanabe also spent three years as PetSmart Inc.’s (NASDAQ) Chief Financial Officer, a company with over $2 billion in net sales during his tenure as CFO. Mr. Watanabe also worked in various financial and operational leadership roles at National Stores, Inc., Anna’s Linens, Shoe Pavilion (previously listed while Mr. Watanabe was there, NASDAQ), and Mac Frugal’s Bargains – Closeouts Inc. (d.b.a. “Pic N’ Sav”), (previously listed, while Mr. Watanabe was there, NYSE). Mr. Watanabe is currently a Board member of the National Corvette Museum and Reality Venture International and received his CPA certification in the State of Illinois.

“After an extensive search, I am thrilled to announce that Neil will be joining Loop Media, Inc. With over 25 years providing financial leadership for publicly listed companies, Neil brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Loop,” said Jon Niermann, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. “In addition to his significant background in finance and accounting, Neil’s expertise in working with and for Nasdaq and NYSE listed companies was also a critical factor to us in filling this role as we continue to explore ways to unlock additional shareholder value and increase our visibility amongst investors in the public market. Neil’s impressive background and leadership experience make him especially well-suited to succeed Jim, who has played an integral role here at Loop.”

“My deepest appreciation goes out to Jim, whose expertise successfully led us through an important growth phase of the Company in 2020 and into 2021, among many other contributions,” Niermann continued. “On behalf of the Board and the entire Loop team, I want to thank Jim for his nearly two years as CFO of Loop and for his agreement to remain with the Company for a transition period with Neil and to assist with certain potential strategic initiatives.”

“I could not be happier to be joining Loop at such an exciting time,” stated incoming CFO Neil Watanabe. “Loop is not only growth oriented but is looking to expand its investor reach and seeking to lead the industry through delivering highly curated digital video to out of home venues and to consumers in their home on smart TVs and on their mobile devices. I’m eager to help accelerate Loop’s momentum, help lead current initiatives, create value for shareholders and build upon Loop’s strong business fundamentals.”

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media” or “Loop”) (OTC: LPTV) is a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers. Through its proprietary “Loop Player” for businesses and interactive mobile and TV apps for consumers, Loop Media is the only company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos directly to consumers and venues out-of-home (“OOH”).

Loop Media’s digital video content reaches thousands of OOH locations including hotels, bars/restaurants, office buildings and retail businesses, as well as millions of consumers in the U.S., Canada and Latin America through its apps for iOS, Android and Huawei, as well as connected TVs and Smart TVs. These TV platforms include Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, AT&T TV, Hisense, JVC, LG, Philips, Roku, Sharp, Sony, Toshiba, VIZIO and free ad-supported TV platforms TIVO+, Plex, DistroTV, and GSTV.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers and live performances. Loop’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos and more. The Loop Media consumer apps allow users to create their own playlists or “Loops,” and share them live with interactive watch parties. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing and branded content from free-ad-supported-television (“FAST”) and from subscription offerings.

Download the Loop Media app by searching “Loop Media” on your Smart TV's app store or opening loop.tv/app on your mobile device. To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

Follow us on social:

Instagram - @looptvofficial (consumer), @looptvbiz (business)

Twitter - @looptvofficial (consumer), @looptvbiz (business)

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/looptv/

Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, Loop Media’s ability to compete in the highly competitive markets in which it operates, statements regarding Loop Media’s ability to develop talent and attract future talent, the success of strategic actions Loop Media is taking, and the impact of strategic transactions. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Loop Media believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Loop Media takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Loop Media. Loop Media’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available at HTTP://www.sec.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jon L Phillips

Loop@CMWMedia.com


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Palantir Stock Is Surging on a Big Army Contract Win

    Palantir stock is rising after hours because the company won a contract to supply data and analytics software to the Army.

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. While it’s generally a

  • Why I'm Still Bullish on Virgin Galactic Stock

    Virgin Galactic has gone through turbulence over the past year, but the long-term mission is still intact.

  • Dow Jones Futures Tumble: Look For This Market Rally Signal; Google, Datadog Lead 9 Stocks To Watch

    Futures tumbled, with the market rally still not flashing this signal. Watch Google and Datadog. Palantir soared an Army contract.

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • Should You Buy Micron Technology Stock?

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) continued to benefit from a favorable demand and pricing environment last quarter. For the fiscal fourth quarter, Micron posted revenue and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth of 36% and 124% year over year, respectively. Micron operates in a cyclical industry, where prices for memory can fluctuate depending on supply and demand conditions.

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • A Shock Default in China Has Investors Scanning Repayment Dates

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s property industry has suffered its first default on a dollar bond since China Evergrande Group sank deeper into crisis in recent weeks, fueling investor concerns over other highly leveraged borrowers and about global contagion.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaFan

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • Here's Why AMC's Most Important Number Could Be $5.5 Billion

    AMC appears to have staved off the worst-case scenario of the pandemic; the next step is becoming profitable again.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) jumped 2.2% through 11 a.m. EDT Tuesday after analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse raised their price target on the cruise line stock to $41 a share. No huge surprise there, because Carnival stock costs less than $26 today. Credit Suisse premises its higher price target on details gleaned from Carnival's third-quarter earnings report last month.

  • The next financial crisis is fast approaching

    Central banks need to prepare because global stock markets and real estate are overvalued, while leverage is near record levels for households, corporations, banks and governments.

  • Voyager Digital Business Update for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

    Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced preliminary revenue and user metrics for the fiscal 2022 first quarter ended September 30, 2021.

  • The Dow Is Falling, Apple and Big Tech Are Sliding—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Investors are looking ahead to the U.S. jobs report Friday as a source of stability amid a volatile week.

  • The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    One of the most surefire ways to build wealth over time is to buy dividend stocks. Although income stocks are often mature, slower-growing businesses, their recurring profits and time-tested operating models tend to result in higher valuations over time. In a 40-year stretch between 1972 and 2012, the report showed that companies initiating a dividend and growing their payout averaged an annualized return of 9.5%.

  • 11 Best Stocks for Long Term Growth

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best stocks for long-term growth. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks for Long Term Growth. As the economy recovers post COVID-19, many investors see the surge in consumer spending and the expansion of the digital economy […]

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • Wall Street mourns one of stock market’s ‘brightest minds, biggest hearts’ hit by car

    Tobias Levkovich, a prominent analyst, died on Friday at 60, and tributes to the Citigroup equity strategist continue to roll in.