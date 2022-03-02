U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

Loopback Analytics Adds INTEGRIS Health as a Client on Specialty Pharmacy Initiatives to Improve Patient Outcomes

·1 min read

DALLAS, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loopback Analytics, a leading provider of population health analytics for hospitals and health systems, is pleased to announce INTEGRIS Health as a new client. INTEGRIS Health is one of the largest health systems in Oklahoma, and this relationship will bring advanced data insights to their Specialty Pharmacy program throughout hospitals across the state.

Closing the Loop in Healthcare (PRNewsfoto/Loopback Analytics)
Closing the Loop in Healthcare (PRNewsfoto/Loopback Analytics)

"INTEGRIS Health is excited to work with Loopback to maximize opportunities for improved patient care and streamlining our specialty pharmacy efforts", said Georg Lunday, the Clinical Director of Pharmaceutical Services at INTEGRIS Health.

Specialty pharmacy is a rapidly growing area in health care, and health systems such as INTEGRIS Health play a significant role in providing support and resources that improve patient care. The Loopback platform will enable specialty pharmacy growth for INTEGRIS Health through its easy-to-use analytics and seamless data integration

"Loopback is pleased to be working with a leading organization like INTEGRIS Health," said Neil Smiley, Loopback Analytics CEO. "We're excited to support their specialty pharmacy growth across the state of Oklahoma with our advanced analytics platform."

About INTEGRIS Health:

INTEGRIS Health is the largest health system in Oklahoma with hospitals, rehabilitation centers, physician clinics, mental health facilities, independent living centers and home health agencies located throughout the state. The not-for-profit organization is known for innovation and unparalleled quality offering advanced treatment options and specialties found nowhere else in the region.

Media contact:
JD Smiley
214-552-3023
jdsmiley@loopbackanalytics.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loopback-analytics-adds-integris-health-as-a-client-on-specialty-pharmacy-initiatives-to-improve-patient-outcomes-301493477.html

SOURCE Loopback Analytics

