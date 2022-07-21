Loopstra Nixon Joins Diversity Lab's 'Mansfield Rule for Midsize Law Firms'

TORONTO, July 21, 2022 /CNW/ - It is with great pride that Loopstra Nixon LLP announces that it has committed to Diversity Lab's Mansfield Rule certification process for mid-sized law firms. The overall goal of the Mansfield Rule is to increase the representation of diverse lawyers in leadership by broadening the pool of candidates considered for such opportunities.

The Midsize Mansfield Rule, developed for firms with between 25 and 150 lawyers, measures whether they meaningfully consider 30% historically underrepresented lawyers (women, LGBTQ+, racial/ethnic minorities, and those with disabilities) in lawyer hiring, partner promotions, leadership positions, and formal client pitches and meetings. Loopstra Nixon joins a cohort of 70 law firms participating from March 2022 – September 2023.

"We are extremely excited to be the first participating Midsize Mansfield Rule firm headquartered in Canada and the only ­­Canadian firm in our cohort" said Partner, Bobbi-Ann Wallace.

"Participating in the Mansfield Rule is an extension of Loopstra Nixon's commitment to equity, diversity and inclusivity, and a recognition of the important role it plays in our firm culture and the broader legal industry" said Managing Partner, Allan Ritchie.

Loopstra Nixon is a team of client-centered lawyers who are shaping the future of business and public law in Canada. We deliver exceptional service through client- tailored solutions delivered by our top-tier team of legal talent. Our key practice areas include business law, litigation & dispute resolution, municipal, land use planning & development, commercial real estate, employment & labour, technology & intellectual property and bankruptcy, insolvency & restructuring. We work across Canada and around the world through our network of global affiliates at LawExchange International.

