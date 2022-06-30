Loopstra Nixon Welcomes New Partner, Jason Beitchman, to the Firm

Loopstra Nixon is pleased to welcome new Partner Jason Beitchman to the firm. Jason will be leading the Loopstra Nixon litigation practice at the firm's new downtown office.

TORONTO, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - With expertise in a wide range of commercial and civil litigation disputes, including contract disputes, shareholder disputes, director and officer liability, professional regulation, civil fraud and class actions, Jason is repeatedly recommended by clients, other lawyers and professional advisors for his creativity, sound judgment and strategic approach to litigation.

The West-Toronto based law firm, which has grown from 16 to over 65 lawyers in the last decade, has permanently relocated a team of lawyers to the downtown core. The addition of Beitchman adds to the firm's client base and strengthens its ability to keep pace with their increasing clientele within the financial district, says Managing Partner Allan Ritchie.

"This addition brings strategic expertise in complex commercial litigation to the firm's downtown office," said Ritchie, "and ensures that our talent pool keeps pace with our clients' strategic needs."

"It was a natural fit," said Beitchman, who spent the last seven years building a successful Toronto litigation boutique. "We share a growth mindset, a desire to understand our clients' business needs and aspirations, and core values of service and professional excellence."

