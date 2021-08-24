LOPA Partners With Specialist Direct to Increase Organ Transplantaton Rates

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialist Direct's Telepathology for Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs) solution is enabling Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA) to transplant more organs and save lives. Through real-time, 24/7/365 access to Specialist Direct's top team of Board-Certified pathologists with transplant experience, LOPA is able to receive accurate and consistent liver and kidney biopsy interpretations, which reduces organ discard rates. This innovative technology enables biopsies to be quickly digitized and interpreted for organ suitability to improve organ donation outcomes. The addition of Specialist Direct Telepathology within LOPA's Donor Care Center significantly reduces case times and improves efficiencies. Furthermore, pathology images and results can be easily shared with internal staff, partner hospitals, OPOs, and transplant surgeons through mobile devices.

"The ability for us to have near immediate, high quality interpretations of biopsies 24/7/365, as well as real-time sharing of the results with transplant surgeons and key partners through smart phones via Specialist Direct's OPO solution has been a game changer. Specialist Direct has provided the telepathology technology, subject matter expertise, project management, and support in order for us to move mission critical processes into our Donor Care Center so we can transplant more organs. Furthermore, their customer support team is exceptional," said Joey Boudreaux, Chief Clinical Officer of Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency.

"LOPA continues to be a pioneer within the OPO industry. As the sharing of accurate and timely digital information becomes more and more strategic for OPOs, LOPA's utilization of our world-class telepathology solution within their state-of-the-art Donor Care Center provides a blueprint for transplant best practices," said W. Scott Rombach, Founder and CEO of Specialist Direct.

As the market leader in providing telepathology solutions for OPOs, Specialist Direct has become the de facto standard for telepathology diagnostic solutions within the transplant community.

ABOUT LOPA

LOPA was established in April 1988 as the only federally designated, not-for-profit organ and tissue recovery agency for the state of Louisiana. LOPA recovers donated organs and tissues, places them for transplant, and offers support for families throughout the entire donation process. The agency manages the Louisiana Donor Registry, which is a database consisting of individuals who have expressed their decision to become organ, tissue and eye donors. LOPA plays a vital role in educating Louisianians about donation. By partnering with Louisiana eye banks, universities and hospitals, LOPA hopes to broaden the impact of their Core Purpose of Making Life Happen.

ABOUT SPECIALIST DIRECT

Specialist Direct telehealth solutions provide real-time access to the world's top medical specialists to deliver superior patient outcomes. The company's diagnostic solutions for organ procurement organizations and transplant hospitals facilitate increased organ recovery rates. Its services include telecardiology, telepathology and teleradiology. For more information visit specialistdirectinc.com.

