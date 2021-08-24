U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,486.84
    +7.31 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,419.95
    +84.24 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,986.79
    +44.13 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.30
    +40.70 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.62
    +0.98 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.40
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    +0.19 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1747
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2680
    +0.0130 (+1.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3715
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6500
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,558.09
    -1,701.95 (-3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.01
    -24.69 (-1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,080.12
    -28.90 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

LOPA Partners With Specialist Direct to Increase Organ Transplantaton Rates

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialist Direct's Telepathology for Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs) solution is enabling Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA) to transplant more organs and save lives. Through real-time, 24/7/365 access to Specialist Direct's top team of Board-Certified pathologists with transplant experience, LOPA is able to receive accurate and consistent liver and kidney biopsy interpretations, which reduces organ discard rates. This innovative technology enables biopsies to be quickly digitized and interpreted for organ suitability to improve organ donation outcomes. The addition of Specialist Direct Telepathology within LOPA's Donor Care Center significantly reduces case times and improves efficiencies. Furthermore, pathology images and results can be easily shared with internal staff, partner hospitals, OPOs, and transplant surgeons through mobile devices.

"The ability for us to have near immediate, high quality interpretations of biopsies 24/7/365, as well as real-time sharing of the results with transplant surgeons and key partners through smart phones via Specialist Direct's OPO solution has been a game changer. Specialist Direct has provided the telepathology technology, subject matter expertise, project management, and support in order for us to move mission critical processes into our Donor Care Center so we can transplant more organs. Furthermore, their customer support team is exceptional," said Joey Boudreaux, Chief Clinical Officer of Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency.

"LOPA continues to be a pioneer within the OPO industry. As the sharing of accurate and timely digital information becomes more and more strategic for OPOs, LOPA's utilization of our world-class telepathology solution within their state-of-the-art Donor Care Center provides a blueprint for transplant best practices," said W. Scott Rombach, Founder and CEO of Specialist Direct.

As the market leader in providing telepathology solutions for OPOs, Specialist Direct has become the de facto standard for telepathology diagnostic solutions within the transplant community.

ABOUT LOPA
LOPA was established in April 1988 as the only federally designated, not-for-profit organ and tissue recovery agency for the state of Louisiana. LOPA recovers donated organs and tissues, places them for transplant, and offers support for families throughout the entire donation process. The agency manages the Louisiana Donor Registry, which is a database consisting of individuals who have expressed their decision to become organ, tissue and eye donors. LOPA plays a vital role in educating Louisianians about donation. By partnering with Louisiana eye banks, universities and hospitals, LOPA hopes to broaden the impact of their Core Purpose of Making Life Happen.

ABOUT SPECIALIST DIRECT
Specialist Direct telehealth solutions provide real-time access to the world's top medical specialists to deliver superior patient outcomes. The company's diagnostic solutions for organ procurement organizations and transplant hospitals facilitate increased organ recovery rates. Its services include telecardiology, telepathology and teleradiology. For more information visit specialistdirectinc.com.

Media Contact: Jordan Aliviado
Email: jordan@specialistdirectinc.com
Phone: 888.317.0776 Ext. 103
specialistdirectinc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lopa-partners-with-specialist-direct-to-increase-organ-transplantaton-rates-301361364.html

SOURCE Specialist Direct

Recommended Stories

  • BioMedNewsBreaks – Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) Receives FDA Clearance For mmRNA Oral Appliance

    Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”), has received 510(k) market clearance from the FDA for its modified mandibular repositioning nighttime appliance (“mmRNA”). The device is designed to treat mild-to-moderate OSA in adults; it is also used for treating sleep-disordere

  • 2 Soaring Biotech Stocks With More Fuel in the Tank

    BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and markets novel small-molecule drugs to treat rare diseases. BioCryst already has a growing revenue source in Orladeyo. BioCryst stock has been soaring in response to Orladeyo's successful launch.

  • Incyte Announces Health Canada Approval of Minjuvi® (tafasitamab) in Combination with Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Adults with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

    Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) today announced that Health Canada has granted a Notice of Compliance with conditions for Minjuvi® (tafasitamab), a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 targeting monoclonal antibody, in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).

  • '[Humans] are creating the waves and the strains': Doctor on Delta variant spread

    Preventive Medicine Specialist & True Health Initiative President Dr. David Katz joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments as the FDA officially approves the first COVID-19 vaccine.&nbsp;

  • Why has Covid-19 had less of an impact in Africa?

    More than a year into the pandemic, scientists have some understanding of why its impact in sub-Saharan Africa remains markedly lower compared to the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

  • The FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is a ‘critical step forward in vaccine confidence’: Doctor

    Dr. Ben Weston, Medical Director for the Milwaukee COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates Spread After FDA Approval of Pfizer’s Vaccine

    Employers announced a wave of Covid-19 vaccine mandates in the hours after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued full approval of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

  • Dr. Fauci Says Doing This Could "Defeat the Purpose" of Your Booster

    The currently approved COVID-19 vaccines went a long way in helping to bring down new cases, thanks to how highly effective they are. However, as more data has come in, officials have said that the general public will need boosters to keep people protected from the virus as the strength of the original shots begins to wane. But according to Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, there's still one thing to keep in mind when getting your third dose to make sure you see its full protec

  • Investors React Positively To Data From Orphazyme's Neurodegenerative Disease Candidate

    Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) announced that results from a Phase 2/3 trial of arimoclomol in Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC) had been published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Inherited Metabolic Disease (JIMD). Arimoclomol is an investigational heat-shock protein amplifier. NPC is a rare, inherited progressive neurodegenerative disorder with a high unmet medical need for disease-modifying treatment options. The trial demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful treatment

  • Ashley Graham shows off her 'pregnancy glow' in hot pink bikini

    The 33-year-old model is pregnant with her second child.

  • Is This Gym Stock the Peloton Killer?

    As we look to the future, there's no reason to believe that both of these companies can't coexist.

  • Medtronic Announces FDA Approval of Next-Gen TAVR System for Treatment of Symptomatic Severe Aortic Stenosis

    Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its newest-generation, self-expanding transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system, the Evolut™ FX TAVR system. Designed to enhance ease-of-use and provide greater precision and control throughout the procedure, the Evolut FX system maintains the industry-leading hemodynamic (blood flow) and durability benefits of the Evolut platform, while bringing prod

  • Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

    Jack Guez/AFP via Getty ImagesJERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America.In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, ha

  • ‘You are not a horse’: FDA tells Americans stop taking dewormer for Covid

    Agency issues message after misinformation about ivermectin, a medicine used to deworm livestock, spreads on social media ‘While there are approved uses for ivermectin in people and animals, it is not approved for the prevention or treatment of Covid-19,’ says the FDA’s fact sheet. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/AP Ahead of full US authorisation of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had a simple message for Americans contemplating using ivermectin, a med

  • Virus Experts Warn Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

    The Delta variant continues to surge nationwide, and being cautious is still important, whether you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. Delta is far more contagious than the original coronavirus, and even if you've been vaccinated, it's possible to carry and transmit the virus. This can have serious consequences if you live with people who are immunocompromised, or children age 12 or under (who are not eligible for the vaccine). These are the places virus experts warn you shouldn't go, e

  • Covid threat beginning to fade – but next pandemic will be along in 59 years

    The Covid pandemic has proved to be the deadliest viral outbreak the world has seen for more than a century – so it is tempting to hope we will be spared another such crisis in our lifetimes.

  • Why Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Are Soaring Today

    The biotech company has only one drug, Oxbryta, on the market, to treat sickle cell disease. Its shares were up Monday after falling on Friday.

  • Doctors question the optics and the scientific rationale behind the plan for COVID-19 booster shots in the U.S.

    The decision to give out extra doses of Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines pits federal health officials who say the shots may not protect people from severe disease in the future against the public-health experts who disagree with their logic.

  • Nearly 5,000 cases linked to single festival as infections rise across country

    Nearly 5,000 cases linked to single festival as infections rise across country

  • COVID SCIENCE-Researchers seek powerful antibody against many variants; breakthrough cases may be less infectious

    Two separate research teams last week reported on laboratory tests of monoclonal antibodies that appear to protect against a broad range of COVID-19 virus variants. One study, published on Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine bit.ly/3kgzEZU, identified "high-level, broad-spectrum" antibodies in blood samples from survivors of the original SARS outbreak in 2003 who recently received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In test tube experiments, some of the SARS survivors' antibodies induced by the vaccine could neutralize not only all of the current SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, but also five viruses that have been identified in bats and pangolins and that have the potential to cause human infection.