L'Oréal: News release: "2021 Half-Year Financial Report"

Clichy, 2 August 2021

2021 Half-Year Financial Report

On 2 August 2021, L’Oréal posted its 2021 Half-Year Financial Report on the www.loreal-finance.com website in the Regulated information section.

This report, available for consultation and downloading, includes:

The 2021 half-year activity report;

The summary consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2021;

Statutory Auditors’ review report on the 2021 half-year financial information;

The declaration by the person responsible for the Half-Year Financial Report.

“ This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy L ' Oréal shares. I f you wish to obtain more comprehensive i nformation about L ' Oréal, p lease refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autor i t é des Marc hés Financiers , a l so available i n English on our Internet site www.loreal-finance.com .

This news release may contain some forward - l ooking statements. A l though the Company considers that these s tatements are based on reasonable hypotheses at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to d i f fer materially f rom those indicated or projected i n these s tatement s . ”

