L'Oréal: News release: "2022 Half-Year Financial Report"

2022 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

On 1st August 2022, L’Oréal posted its 2022 Half-Year Financial Report on the www.loreal-finance.com website in the Regulated information section.

This report, available for consultation and downloading, includes:

The 2022 half-year activity report;

The summary consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2022;

Statutory Auditors’ review report on the 2022 half-year financial information;

The declaration by the person responsible for the Half-Year Financial Report.

This press release has been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology.

