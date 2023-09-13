How Lord Browne’s ‘turtles’ gained a stranglehold over BP

Lord Browne oversaw a golden age of expansion and diversification during his time as chief executive - AFP

Bernard Looney was part of an elite cadre of “turtle” executives who were mentored personally by Lord Browne, one of BP’s most influential chief executives.

Turtles is the nickname given internally to staff who had served as one of Lord Browne’s executive assistants during his time as chief executive between 1995 to 2007.

It was in reference to the cartoon superheroes in TV series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and intended to signify the swashbuckling potential of those Lord Browne had picked out. The former BP chief wrote in his memoir they were given the nickname because of “their speed and ability to appear whenever they were needed.”

Lord Browne, who himself was dubbed the “Sun King” in the press, oversaw a golden age of expansion and diversification for BP, best known for its “Beyond Petroleum” rebrand when the oil giant made an early push into renewable energy.

Serving at Lord Browne’s right hand was seen as a fast track for success. Having started as a drilling engineer in 1991, Looney, now 53, was one of the last of Lord Browne’s executive assistants and held the role in the final year of his mentor’s tenure as chief executive.

Lord Browne stepped down prematurely after lying to court during a legal battle over press reports about his private life. The peer quit a year earlier than planned after he was outed as gay by the Mail on Sunday newspaper, which ran an interview with his Brazilian former lover, Jeff Chevalier.

Now, Looney has stepped down for matters linked to his private life. Looney was forced to resign on Tuesday following revelations he had lied about relationships with colleagues.

It brought an end to the dominance of turtles at the top of BP. Every chief executive since Lord Browne has been one of the peer’s former assistants, underlining his significant legacy after departing.

Lord Browne continued to stay in touch with Looney and the pair were known to catch up over dinners after the Irishman became chief executive in 2020. They took turns to settle the bills.

Alongside Looney, other turtles included Tony Hayward, who was BP boss directly after Browne from 2007 to 2010, and Bob Dudley, who ran the company from 2010 to 2020.

Hayward undid most of his mentor’s rebrand, closing BP’s renewables division, but was later ousted from his position due to his gaffe-strewn handling of the massive Gulf of Mexico oil spill in 2010.

After an explosion at the Deepwater Horizon rig killed 11 workers and caused the worst oil spill in US history, Hayward remarked “I want my life back” to journalists, triggering a public outcry and an apology for the “thoughtless” comment.

Looney was among those sent out to work on the response to the spill and later described that period as the most traumatic during his time at BP.

A self-described workaholic who spends hours working out in the gym every week, Looney succeeded Dudley in 2020 and set out his own plans to make BP greener – echoing Lord Browne’s failed attempt two decades earlier.

He set out plans to reduce the company’s oil output by 40pc and committed it to reaching “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050 in a major break with the rest of the industry.

However, Looney later came under fire for watering down BP’s green plans. He was also criticised for describing BP as a “cash machine” in the wake of the outbreak of the Ukraine war, which had sent oil and gas prices soaring.

His remarks were blamed for then-chancellor Rishi Sunak’s decision to impose a windfall tax on oil and gas profits in the UK.

Looney has described BP as having “given me everything I have in my life” and reportedly has no hobbies outside work.

Murray Auchincloss, BP’s finance chief and a close ally of Looney’s, has been named interim chief executive. He reassured staff on Wednesday that the company’s strategy had not changed.

The Canadian is seen as a possible candidate to succeed Looney, alongside executive vice presidents William Lin, who is head of regions, corporates and solutions, Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, head of gas and low carbon energy, and Gordon Birrell, boss of production and operations.

Of those, only Auchincloss, who has worked at BP since 2000, was employed by BP during the Lord Browne era and he is not believed to have been a turtle.

On Wednesday, BP insiders said Looney’s departure marked the end of the turtles era.

External candidates to replace Looney include Tufan Erginbilgic, the Turkish boss of aerospace giant Rolls-Royce, and Charles Woodburn, the British boss of defence contractor BAE Systems.

BP’s board may also consider poaching an executive from a rival oil company in the US, such as Chevron or Exxon Mobil.

While the dominance of the turtles is at an end, ambitious staffers can still apply for similar “business advisor” jobs at BP. Posts serving top executives are still the most coveted because of the potential to lead to bigger things.

