'Lord of the Rings: Gollum' hits consoles and PC on September 1st

Following a delay from 2021, Daedalic's "cinematic stealth adventure" game The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will officially arrive on September 1st, the company announced today. The game will explore the untold story of Gollum during the first few chapters of The Fellowship of the Ring. We don't have any new footage of the game in action yet, but the latest cinematic trailer gives us an idea of the sort of stealth gameplay expect. (It's also nice to see that Daedaelic's take on Gollum hews closely to Peter Jackon's Lord of the Ring films.)

As with any story-driven game worth its salt, you'll be able to make distinct choices—in this case, you'll be going between Gollum's more vicious desires and his kinder Hobbit self, Smeagol. You'll definitely be hiding in tall grass quite a bit, but hopefully you'll have some creative ways to torture your enemies, as the trailer implies. Daedalic also promises you'll run into some familiar faces from Lord of the Rings, as you'd expect.