'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' premieres tomorrow—here's how to watch it

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' will premiere on Prime Video on September 2, 2022.

There and back again—it's almost time to return to Middle Earth. The Lord of the Rings television series is one of the most highly anticipated, highly funded entertainment events of the year, and the final trailer for the series has dropped ahead of the premiere.

Prime Video is already home to a roster of great sci-fi and fantasy series, from The Legend of Vox Machina to The Boys. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will join the Prime Video lineup on September 1, 2022, with the first two episodes streaming at 9 p.m. EST.

Where can you watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

You can watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power through your Prime Video subscription. Prime Video is included with a general Prime membership, but you can also subscribe to Prime Video as a standalone service. Prime Video is available to Prime customers in more than 200 countries and territories and can be accessed through most web browsers with an internet connection. Prime Video is also available as a streaming app on numerous devices, including iOS and Android, Amazon Fire TV devices, Roku devices, Xbox, PlayStation, smart TVs and more.

You can watch the new Lord of the Rings series as well as other Amazon Originals, popular films and series and more than 100 additional channels (like Starz, HBO Max and Shudder) through your Prime Video subscription.

What is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power about?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is based on the novels by J.R.R. Tolkien and is set to be directed by Wayne Yip, J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström, with showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. The announced cast for the series includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Morfydd Clark, Peter Mullan, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Robert Aramayo, Trystan Gravelle, Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Augustus Prew, Lenny Henry, Maxim Baldry, Thusitha Jayasundera and more. The series will focus on an era of Middle Earth that has been previously unexplored in modern adaptations, preceding the events of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and beyond.

The final trailer focuses on Galadriel, played by Moryfdd Clark, as well as multiple Middle Earth factions, including the elves, the dwarves, the humans and the hobbits. We also get a look at some of the monsters of Middle Earth. According to Amazon's synopsis for the show, the story will carry viewers from the Misty Mountains to the island of Númenor and beyond, exploring settings old and new to fans of the films.

Prime Video is the streaming component of Amazon Prime. You can sign up for Prime Video for $8.99 per month, or sign up for an all-in-one Amazon Prime membership for $12.99 monthly or $119 per year. You can access a 30-day free trial of Prime Video upon signing up. If you’re a Prime member already, you can access the Prime Video library.

Through Prime Video, subscribers get access to Amazon Prime Originals—including series like The Legend of Vox Machina, The Boys, The Expanse and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel—as well as films like The Big Sick, Love & Friendship and more. Prime Video is also home to popular films and series like Midsommar, The Americans, Knives Out, Downton Abbey, Orphan Black and more, with more than 100 additional channels accessible through add-on subscriptions.

