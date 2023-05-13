Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To £0.0133

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD) will increase its dividend on the 27th of June to £0.0133, which is 5.6% higher than last year's payment from the same period of £0.0126. This will take the annual payment to 3.0% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Lords Group Trading's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Lords Group Trading's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 56.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 24%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Lords Group Trading Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 2 years was £0.0126 in 2021, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.02. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 26% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Lords Group Trading has impressed us by growing EPS at 37% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Lords Group Trading Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Lords Group Trading is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Lords Group Trading that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Lords Group Trading not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

