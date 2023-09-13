Lords Group Trading's (LON:LORD) Dividend Will Be £0.0067

Lords Group Trading plc's (LON:LORD) investors are due to receive a payment of £0.0067 per share on 6th of October. The dividend yield will be 3.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

See our latest analysis for Lords Group Trading

Lords Group Trading's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, based ont he last payment, Lords Group Trading was earning enough to cover the dividend pretty comfortably. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 87% shows that most of the cash is going back to the shareholders, which could constrain growth prospects going forward.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 31.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Lords Group Trading Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 2 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. The annual payment during the last 2 years was £0.0126 in 2021, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.02. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 26% per annum over that time. Lords Group Trading has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Lords Group Trading has been growing its earnings per share at 36% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Story continues

Our Thoughts On Lords Group Trading's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Lords Group Trading is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Lords Group Trading that investors should take into consideration. Is Lords Group Trading not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.