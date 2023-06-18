Lords Group Trading's (LON:LORD) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Lords Group Trading, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = UK£17m ÷ (UK£240m - UK£113m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Lords Group Trading has an ROCE of 14%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Lords Group Trading compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Lords Group Trading.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Lords Group Trading are quite reassuring. Over the last four years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 14%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 727%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Lords Group Trading thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

One more thing to note, Lords Group Trading has decreased current liabilities to 47% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books. Nevertheless, there are some potential risks the company is bearing with current liabilities that high, so just keep that in mind.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Lords Group Trading is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And since the stock has fallen 25% over the last year, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Lords Group Trading and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

