U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,943.15
    +3.81 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,768.20
    +282.61 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,317.61
    -81.06 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,345.95
    +7.41 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.56
    -0.46 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.30
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.94
    -0.25 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1960
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.1080 (+7.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3931
    -0.0058 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0300
    +0.5200 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,709.48
    -545.55 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.97
    -15.05 (-1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,761.47
    +24.51 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.83
    +506.19 (+1.73%)
     

Lordstown Motors accused of faking EV truck pre-orders by short-seller firm Hindenburg Research

Kirsten Korosec
·4 min read

Hindenburg Research, the short-seller firm whose report on Nikola Motor led to an SEC investigation and the resignation of its founder, is targeting another electric vehicle company. This time it's Lordstown Motors, the Ohio electric automaker that went public after merging with special-purpose acquisition company DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., with a market value of $1.6 billion.

Hindenburg said in a report Friday that it has taken a short position on Lordstown Motors, causing shares to plummet 21%. Shares have recovered slightly and are now down about 15% from the previous day's trade. Hindenburg's short position is based on a company that it says has "no revenue and no sellable product, which we believe has misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities."

In a report issued Friday, Hindenburg disputes that the company has booked 100,000 pre-orders for its electric pickup truck, a stat shared by Lordstown Motors in January. The short seller says that "extensive research reveals that the company’s orders appear largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy." The firm goes further and alleges that Lordstown founder and CEO Steve Burns paid consultants for every truck pre-order as early as 2016 while he was leading Workhorse.

The report also provides photos and a 911 call of an incident in January when a Lordstown prototype vehicle burst into flames during a test drive.

Lordstown Motors could not be reached for comment. TechCrunch will update the article if the company responds. In comments to the Wall Street Journal, Burns said the report contained "half-truths and lies" and that it was an attempt by Hindenburg to hurt its stock ahead of its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company.

The startup is named for the Ohio town where the company purchased a dormant former General Motors Co. assembly plant in 2019. As a result of that deal, GM acquired a small stake in Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown has an interesting history for company that is less than two years old. Lordstown Motors is an offshoot of Burns’ other company, Workhorse Group, a battery-electric transportation technology company that is also publicly traded. Workhorse holds a 10% stake in Lordstown Motors.

Workhorse is itself a small company that was founded in 1998 and has struggled financially at various points in its lifetime. Most recently, Workhorse lost a bid to become the supplier of electric vehicles to the U.S. Postal Service, which caused shares to fall nearly 15% in the days following the news. Workhorse shares are now hovering around $16.58, down 60% from its record price of $42.96 reached February 4.

Lordstown Motors acquired a 6.2 million-square-foot factory from GM in 2019. The company has said it plans to produce 20,000 electric commercial trucks annually, starting in 2021, at the former GM Assembly Plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

Lordstown revealed its Endurance electric pickup in a splashy and political-leaning ceremony in June 2020. At the time, the company didn’t provide details on the interior, performance or battery of its planned electric pickup truck. The entire second half of the event took a 90-degree turn away from the truck and centered on its special guest, former Vice President Mike Pence, who spoke for 25 minutes about former President Trump’s policies on jobs and manufacturing, China and the COVID-19 response.

Despite those lack of details, Burns told the crowd in June that it had received 20,000 pre-orders. That would mean the entire first year of production would be locked in if every customer who pre-ordered the truck followed through and bought the vehicle. Lordstown Motors said, at the time, that a number of potential customers had sent letters of intent, including AutoFlexFleet, Clean Fuels Ohio, Duke Energy, FirstEnergy, GridX, Holman Enterprises and ARI, Summit Petroleum, Turner Mining Group and Valor Holdings, as well as several Ohio municipalities.

Burns later said pre-orders had reached 100,000. Hindenburg disputes those claims.

From the Hindenburg report:

Our research has revealed that Lordstown's order book consists of fake or entirely non-binding orders, from customers that generally do not even have fleets of vehicles. According to former employees and business partners, CEO Steve Burns sought to book orders, regardless of quality, purely as a tool to raise capital and confer legitimacy. In addition, we show how, in desperation to claim there was demand for the proposed vehicle, he paid for customers to book valueless, non-binding pre-orders.

We detail conversations with Lordstown "customers" who were eager to explain that the letters of intent ("LOI"s) with the company were "promotional". Others assured us they were "not committed to anything" and that the pre-order commitment size recorded by Lordstown was "totally impossible". One CEO at a 'key' customer told us our outreach was the first he had heard of any arrangement with Lordstown.

Burns did confirm to the WSJ that Lordstown paid consultants to generate preorders that were understood to be nonbinding. He explained that this was to "assess market demand." Burns denied that the practice misrepresented the company's preorder book.

Recommended Stories

  • Lordstown stock falls 20% after short seller says electric-truck is a ‘mirage’

    Lordstown Motors Corp. stock fell more than 20% on Friday after short seller Hindenburg Research took aim at the electric-truck maker, calling it a 'mirage'.

  • UPDATE 2-Lordstown Motors' shares slump after Hindenburg takes short position

    Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp fell nearly 18% on Friday after Hindenburg Research took a short position on the electric pickup truck maker's stock. "Lordstown is an electric vehicle SPAC with no revenue and no sellable product, which we believe has misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities," Hindenburg said. Lordstown, which did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, said in January it had received more than 100,000 non-binding production reservations from commercial fleets for its EV truck.

  • Short Seller Adds Another EV Stock To Its Hit List

    Hindenburg Research trained its guns on Lordstown Motors after taking aim at EV stocks Nikola and Kandi Technologies.

  • Short Seller, in Devastating Report, Accuses Lordstown Motors of Faking EV Orders

    Hindenburg Research, a short seller with a vested interest in seeing Lordstown’s stock fall, had previously taken aim at EV startup Nikola.

  • Canoo plans to launch this oddly-shaped electric truck in 2023

    Canoo's electric pickup has opposite styling from the Cybertruck and a bed that pulls out.

  • S&P 500, Dow end at record highs after upbeat jobless claims data

    The S&P 500 and the Dow closed at all-time highs on Thursday as worries about rising inflation subsided, while a bigger-than-expected fall in weekly jobless claims and the signing of a massive stimulus bill reinforced expectations of a strong economic recovery. Mega-cap stocks Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc led the rally, recouping losses from a recent pullback and helping the benchmark S&P 500 surpass its Feb. 12 close of 3,934.83.

  • China's Ant Group CEO leaves after failed IPO prompts revamp

    China's Ant Group Chief Executive Officer Simon Hu has unexpectedly resigned amid a regulatory-driven overhaul of the financial technology giant's business, the first top management exit since a scuppered $37 billion initial public offering. Hu, who was named chief executive of the Alibaba Group Holding affiliate in 2019, will be replaced by company veteran and Executive Chairman Eric Jing, Ant said in a statement on Friday.

  • China Lays Plans to Tame Tech Giant Alibaba

    The e-commerce company is likely to face softer treatment than its Ant affiliate, provided it distances itself from founder Jack Ma and aligns itself more closely with the Communist Party.

  • EV Startup That Drew Apple Interest Takes On Tesla, GM In Hot Pickup Market

    Canoo announced an electric pickup that will hit roads in 2023, taking on auto giants and new EV peers in the hottest segment of the U.S. electric vehicle market.

  • Dow Jones Today, Stocks Open Mixed As Banks Rally On Bond Yields: Novavax Gets A Covid Vaccine Booster

    JPMorgan ran high on the Dow as rising bond yields gave financials a boost, but stock futures were mixed as tech names lagged.

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 Close At Record Highs; Tech Stocks Lead Market; These Dow Stocks Near Buy Zones

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed in today's stock market while both the blue chip index and the S&P 500 notched new intraday highs.

  • JinkoSolar Stock Shines, Jumps To 88 Relative Strength Rating

    The best stocks to buy and watch show rising relative price strength. One stock that shines in that category is JinkoSolar, whose Relative Strength (RS) Rating shot to 88 Wednesday, up from 78. The 88 RS Rating means that China solar technology company JinkoSolar is outperforming 88% of all other stocks, regardless of industry group.

  • Canoo combines work and play in its new electric pickup truck

    Los-Angeles based startup Canoo revealed its newest — and now third — electric vehicle, a pickup truck that does away with the sharp corners and huge engine housing of both comparable EV trucks and legacy diesel pickups and is aimed at both commercial customers and weekend warrior-minded consumers. The truck, which Canoo says is the most space efficient on the market, was leaked Wednesday evening in advance of an official reveal set for Thursday afternoon. Canoo uses the same platform architecture on all of its vehicles, only altering the cabins, or top hats, with each new model.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow end at record highs after upbeat jobless claims data

    The S&P 500 and the Dow closed at all-time highs on Thursday as worries about rising inflation subsided, while a bigger-than-expected fall in weekly jobless claims and the signing of a massive stimulus bill reinforced expectations of a strong economic recovery. Mega-cap stocks Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc led the rally, recouping losses from a recent pullback and helping the benchmark S&P 500 surpass its Feb. 12 close of 3,934.83.

  • Victoria’s Secret Parent Company’s Stock Jumps on Updated Guidance

    Meanwhile, L Brands reiterates plans to separate the lingerie brand from Bath & Body Works this summer.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    The Nasdaq made a sharp reversal this week, leading the markets’ surge and swinging back into positive territory for the year. The prospects of a $1.9 trillion stimulus package, steadying rates, economic growth, and a retreating pandemic are all reasons for optimism. The question on everyone’s lips is, does the turnaround indicate the bull market can officially resume? Not so fast, says RBC Capital’s head of U.S. equity strategy Lori Calvasina. “Our work on positioning suggests that the big tech unwind may be at least halfway done, but isn’t finished,” Calvasina noted. In that case, taking a safety-first approach could prove to be a prudent solution; investors can seek shelter in a defensive play that will provide some income padding in the portfolio. Dividend stocks are a common choice; if the yield is high enough, it can offset losses elsewhere. Bearing this in mind, we used the TipRanks' database to zero-in on two stocks that are showing high dividend yields – on the order of 8%. Each stock also holds a Strong Buy consensus rating; let’s see what makes them so attractive to Wall Street’s analysts. BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) We’ll start with BlackRock, a specialty finance company that concentrates on providing capital and credit access to mid-market companies. BlackRock is regulated as a business development company, and since its founding in 1999 it has originated more than $20.4 billion loans to over 500 client companies. Three-quarters of the company’s current portfolio consist of first lien loans; the remainder is divided among second lien loans (15%), equity (8%), and unsecured loans (2%). BlackRock has managed to keep up a strong performance, despite the disruptions felt during the ‘corona year.’ In the company’s recent Q4 earnings report, it delivered a net investment income of 35 cents per share – which is more than enough to cover the 30-cent per share regular dividend paid out in the quarter. This marked the 35th consecutive quarter that the dividend was directly covered by earnings. At the end of 2020, BlackRock held total assets of $1.7 billion, with a net asset value per share of $13.24, up 4.2% sequentially. The company had $342.5 million in liquid assets available at the close of the year. These positive results are reflected in the share price, which is up 24% year-to-date. At the same time that it released the earnings report, company management also declared the Q1 dividend. At 30 cents per common share, the payment remains flat from Q4; at $1.20 annualized, it yields a hefty 8.52%. This is 4x higher than the average on the broader markets. Robert Dodd, 5-star analyst from Raymond James, covers this stock – and he was impressed enough recently to upgrade his stance from Perform (i.e. Neutral) to Outperform (i.e. Buy). “Credit trends at TCPC look to have broadly outperformed the BDC group versus pre-COVID levels - with non-accruals essentially flat, PIK Income lower and NAV / Share now modestly higher. We also project further modest NAV / Share growth from dividend over-earning in 2021 and 2022. We view the risk / reward as attractive at current levels,” Dodd commented. Along with his upbeat outlook, Dodd puts a $14 price target on the stock, although the recent share appreciation has cut into the one-year upside. (To watch Dodd’s track record, click here) The Strong Buy consensus rating on this stock is supported by 4 reviews, which include 3 Buys against a single Hold. The average price target stands $13.94, which aligns evenly with where the stock is currently trading. The real return here is the dividend yield. (See TCPC stock analysis on TipRanks) Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) And now we turn to Ares Capital, also a business development and asset management company, and also focused on a middle-market corporate clientele. Ares provides cash, capital, credit, and financing services to companies that cannot necessarily access those in the usual money and credit markets; it is a vital role that helps to keep small- and medium enterprises afloat. Ares has a portfolio valued at $15.5 billion, and consisting of 350 companies. Of the total portfolio, some 72% is made up of first and second lien secured loans. The company’s portfolio boasts a healthy level of diversification among geographical regions and industry composition. Last month, Ares reported 4Q20 earnings, with a GAAP net EPS of 89 cents. This was an 85% increase year-over-year, and was more than enough to sustain the company’s dividend. At 40 cents per share, that dividend gives an annualized payment of $1.60, and a strong yield of 8.32%. Ares has held the dividend steady for the past 5 quarters, after reducing it from 42 cents in 1Q20 when the corona crisis hit. Among the bulls is Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea who wrote: “ARCC's origination prowess and capital structure depth, including off-balance-sheet financing vehicles, allow the BDC to produce elevated earnings. This translates into a structure that can offer the earnings alpha of a specialty lender and the stability of a large cap operator.” O’Shea added, "ARCC has, at times, turned yesterday's lemons into today's lemonade. Most recently, Singer Sewing, which became an ARCC control company by way of a restructuring, has blossomed during the post-pandemic period and is now carried at an $86 million premium to ARCC's cost basis..." To this end, O’Shea rates ARCC shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and his $20 price target on the stock implies a 7% upside potential. (To watch O’Shea’s track record, click here) ARCC gets Wall Street’s unanimous backing; All 11 recent reviews are Buys, which makes for a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. Shares are currently priced at $18.52, and the recent appreciation has pushed them almost to the $18.79 average price target, leaving little room for further upside. As with TCPC above, the high dividend yield provides the return potential at this time. (See ARCC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • T-Mobile CEO: Warren Buffett 'sees the value' in 5G

    T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert weighs in on Warren Buffett betting big on the futures of the major telecoms.

  • Dow Jones Will Rise 7.6% More Thanks Mostly To 8 Stocks, Analysts Say

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 just hit another high. But analysts think the blue chips have 7.6% upside in 12 months thanks to eight stocks.

  • Volkswagen Stock Jumps After CEO Teases 'Power Day'

    Volkswagen stock rocketed to the highest level in 12 years after CEO Herbert Diess hinted at battery-production news at an event on March 15.

  • Stocks Set to Open Near Record Highs

    Stock futures are looking to build on their recent rebound, with the&nbsp;Dow Jones (DJI)&nbsp;set to open near record highs.