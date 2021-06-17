U.S. markets close in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,220.23
    -3.47 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,783.70
    -249.97 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,164.12
    +124.43 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,283.84
    -30.85 (-1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.06
    -1.09 (-1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.30
    -81.10 (-4.36%)
     

  • Silver

    26.06
    -1.76 (-6.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1920
    -0.0080 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5040
    -0.0650 (-4.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3927
    -0.0060 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2280
    -0.3850 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,818.88
    -776.01 (-2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    938.27
    -31.61 (-3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.43
    -31.52 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,018.33
    -272.68 (-0.93%)
     

Lordstown Motors reverses claims about 'binding orders' for electric pickup truck

Kirsten Korosec
·4 min read

Lordstown Motors does not have binding orders from customers for its electric Endurance pickup truck — a reversal from claims made earlier this week by company executives in an effort to restore confidence in the troubled company, according to a regulatory filing released Thursday.

Lordstown Motors interim CEO Angela Strand and President Rich Schmidt made a series of statements Tuesday at an Automotive Press Association event that drove up shares in the company, including that it has enough “binding orders” from customers to fund limited production of its electric pickup truck through May 2022. Those comments came just a day after an executive shakeup that included the resignation of the company's CEO and CFO.

It appears those "binding orders" were more like agreements to maybe lease or buy, according to a document Lordstown filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing has caused shares of Lordstown to fall more than 4%.

The document reads:

To clarify recent remarks by company executives at the Automotive Press Association online media event on June 15, although these vehicle purchase agreements provide us with a significant indicator of demand for the Endurance, these agreements do not represent binding purchase orders or other firm purchase commitments. As previously disclosed in our Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 8, 2021, to date, we have engaged in limited marketing activities and we have no binding purchase orders or commitments from customers.

Lordstown notes in the SEC filing that an important aspect of its sales and marketing strategy involves pursuing relationships with specialty upfitting and fleet management companies. For instance, in March 2021. Lordstown announced an agreement with ARI, a fleet management affiliate of Holman Enterprises. Under the agreement, ARI "would use reasonable efforts to facilitate orders from its leasing clients for the Endurance over a three-year time period on the terms set forth in the agreement."

Lordstown has also entered into vehicle purchase agreements with additional specialty upfitting and fleet management companies as a component of that strategy, the company explained. This might sound like a binding order, but it's not, as the following language in the SEC doc makes more clear.

"These vehicle purchase agreements generally include a projected buyer order schedule over the 3- to 5-year life of the agreement, and may be terminated by either party at will on 30 days' notice," the filing from Lordstown reads. "They do not commit the counterparties to purchase vehicles, but we believe that they provide us with a significant indicator of demand for the Endurance."

The reversal from Lordstown is just the latest in a string of issues at the newly public company. Lordstown Motors is an offshoot of the now former CEO Steve Burns’ other company, Workhorse Group, a battery-electric transportation technology company that is also publicly traded. Workhorse holds a 10% stake in Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors went public after merging with special purpose acquisition company DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

In March, Hindenburg Research, the short-seller firm whose report on Nikola Motor led to an SEC investigation and the resignation of its founder, said it had taken a short position on Lordstown Motors, causing shares to plummet 21%. Hindenburg said at the time that its short position was based on a company that has "no revenue and no sellable product, which we believe has misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities."

The debut of electric pickups signals a new EV era

Hindenburg disputes that the company has booked 100,000 pre-orders for its electric pickup truck, a stat shared by Lordstown Motors in January. The short seller says that "extensive research reveals that the company's orders appear largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy." The firm goes further and alleges that Lordstown founder and CEO Steve Burns paid consultants for every truck pre-order as early as 2016 while he was leading Workhorse.

Two months later, Lordstown reported in its first-quarter earnings that production volumes of the Endurance would likely be half -- from around 2,200 vehicles to just 1,000 -- due to a lack of funding. The statements made by Lordstown execs Tuesday appeared to be an attempt, which backfired, to assuage investors.

Don’t trust that SPAC deck

Recommended Stories

  • Minnesota man charged with murder after allegedly plowing car into protest and killing 1

    A Minnesota man accused of driving his car into a group of protesters and killing one has been charged with murder, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Watch Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman discuss the charges here.

  • Lordstown Recants Claim It Has Binding Orders; Shares Tumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp., the under-fire electric vehicle startup, said in a regulatory filing that orders for its Endurance pickup are non-binding, countering a claim made at a media event earlier this week and sending shares tumbling.The company’s stock fell as much as 7% on Thursday after the company clarified statements by company President Rich Schmidt on June 15 that Lordstown had binding orders that would sell out capacity of 20,000 trucks through May of next year. The stock

  • Go behind the scenes of In The Know's digital cover shoot with Chella Man and 'Pose' star Mj Rodriguez

    'Pose' star Mj Rodriguez and artist Chella Man talk behind the scenes at their cover shoot for In The Know's June 2021 digital cover for Pride Month.

  • EV maker Lordstown backtracks to say it has no binding orders

    At an Automotive Press Association event in Detroit on Tuesday, Lordstown President Rich Schmidt had said, "currently, we have enough orders for production for '21 and '22'... Those are firm orders we have for those two years." However, in a filing with the U.S. securities regulator on Thursday, the company said, "although these vehicle purchase agreements provide us with a significant indicator of demand for the Endurance, these agreements do not represent binding purchase orders or other firm purchase commitments." Hindenburg, which took a short position on Lordstown shares in March, alleged that the company had misled consumers and investors.

  • Lordstown Motors execs cite binding orders to restore confidence a day after CEO, CFO resignations

    Lordstown Motors has enough "binding orders" from customers to fund limited production of its electric pickup truck through May 2022, executives at the company said Tuesday, just a day after an executive shakeup that included the resignation of the company's CEO and CFO. The company is putting all of its resources toward the Endurance pickup truck, which means other projects, including an electric recreational van, have been put on hold, according to comments made by Lordstown interim CEO Angela Strand and President Rich Schmidt during an automotive press event. "That's our next goal for the next three months, to make sure we hit our production targets and stay within our budgets and drive forward to getting the vehicles ready for the market."

  • First Patient Set To Receive Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug: Reuters

    A U.S. hospital on Wednesday will give the first infusion of Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ: BIIB) expensive, controversial Alzheimer's drug approved a week ago. Medicare had even said what it would pay for the treatment, but some doctors were upset by its approval last week. The first administration of Aduhelm (aducanumab), outside of a clinical trial, will happen in Providence, Rhode Island, at Butler Hospital's Memory and Aging Program, Reuters reported. "We are opening a new era in treatment," Brown U

  • UPDATE 2-Sterling dips below $1.40 on U.S. Fed's hawkish surprise

    Sterling fell below $1.40 against a strengthening dollar on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets by signalling it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected. U.S. central bank officials on Wednesday projected an accelerated timetable for rate hikes, as they began closing the door on the Fed's pandemic-driven monetary policy. The move pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher, while equities fell.

  • Lordstown Motors: A tale of hubris, political pandering and regulatory failure

    Lordstown Motors is the quintessential business fiasco. Equal parts hubris, political pandering and regulatory failure.Why it matters: There's no indication that anyone will learn their lesson, except perhaps for some random retail investors who didn't diversify.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCatch up: General Motors in early 2019 shut a manufacturing plant in Lordstown, Ohio, where around 4,500 workers had been making the Chev

  • Eli Lilly CEO: There will be enough COVID-19 vaccine for 'entire world' by next summer

    Drug manufacturers will produce enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for the "entire world" by next summer, pharma giant Eli Lilly (LLY) CEO David Ricks tells Yahoo Finance in a new interview.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. fed funds futures raise rate hike chances in early 2023 after Fed statement

    Futures on the federal funds rate, which track short-term interest rate expectations, on Wednesday raised bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy in early 2023 after Fed projections showed at least two rate increases that year. Prior to the Fed statement, the market fully priced in a rate increase by April 2023. New projections saw 11 Fed officials, a majority, pencil in at least two quarter-point interest rate increases for 2023, even as officials in their statement pledged to keep policy supportive for now to encourage an ongoing jobs recovery.

  • This New eSTOL Aircraft Was Designed to Take Off and Land in Spaces Shorter Than a Soccer Field

    The eSTOL aircraft uses much less energy to lift off than its eVTOL siblings.

  • DraftKings Stock Hurt by Short Seller’s Report

    Hindenburg Research alleges DraftKings subsidiary SBTech, which operates technology that facilitates online betting, sold its products to several organizations that don't comply with local gambling regulations.

  • Justice Department Sues to Block Aon Acquisition of Willis Towers Watson

    An antitrust lawsuit alleges insurance broker Aon’s proposed $35 billion acquisition of rival Willis Towers Watson would lead to higher prices and stifle innovation.

  • DraftKings Shares Fall After Hindenburg Unveils Short Position

    Short seller Hindenburg Research alleges that the sports-betting company’s gambling-technology subsidiary operates in countries where gambling is banned, an allegation that DraftKings denies.

  • Lordstown Motors Makes Another Management Change

    The electric-truck startup hired John Whitcomb, a former director of global retail sales and technology at GM, to lead its commercialization strategy.

  • 60-year-old man was dragged by truck before it was set on fire, Texas cops say

    A domestic disturbance led to the violent killing.

  • How COVID-19 is reshaping investment banks

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down the future of the investment banking industry in a post-COVID world.

  • Trump-nominated judge to hear U.S. fight to stop Aon's purchase of Willis Towers

    U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, who joined the court in 2019, will hear the Justice Department's lawsuit aimed at stopping insurance broker Aon's $30 billion acquisition of Willis Towers Watson . The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in hopes of blocking the deal, arguing that it would combine the second and third largest of the "Big Three" global insurance brokers and lead to higher prices. Nichols, who was nominated by then-President Donald Trump, is a veteran of the Justice Department as well as such law firms as Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr LLP and Boies Schiller Flexner LLP.

  • Brewdog boss sorry for staff 'pain' as pledges review

    James Watt has promised an independent review of the beer company after fierce criticism from ex-staff.

  • Rolls-Royce outlines plans for net zero emissions by 2050

    Britain's Rolls-Royce, which makes engines for planes and ships, outlined plans to reach net zero emissions by 2050 through investing more in decarbonising technologies and, in the short term, using more sustainable aviation fuel. Major companies are under increasing pressure from investors and climate change activists to report the emissions that result when customers use their products. Rolls-Royce chief executive Warren East said that made decarbonising a particularly "challenging task" for the company given the current use of fossil fuels in its products and the increasing demand for power globally.