U.S. markets close in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,337.48
    -21.98 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,078.23
    -312.49 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,512.40
    -0.04 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.46
    -3.85 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.56
    +0.73 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.70
    +35.80 (+2.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    +0.59 (+2.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1581
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3473
    +0.0046 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5100
    -0.4490 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,128.61
    +1,406.57 (+3.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,069.05
    -13.40 (-1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Lordstown Motors in talks to sell its 6.2M-square-foot factory to Taiwan's Foxconn

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

EV startup Lordstown Motors made headlines when it purchased a 6.2 million-square-foot factory from General Motors in 2019. Now, it looks like the strapped-for-cash startup will likely sell that facility to Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg, who said unnamed sources suggested the deal could close as early as this week. Lordstown executives had said during a second-quarter earnings call that the company was in “serious discussions” with partners to lease the northeast Ohio facility to other companies, so news of the sale isn’t a total surprise.

Lordstown will deliver its Endurance truck to ‘select early customers’ early next year

While financial details of the transaction were not disclosed, Lordstown would reportedly operate in the facility in parallel with Foxconn -- an arrangement that could, in the end, be a net benefit for the beleaguered EV maker, which would receive both a cash injection and Foxconn’s mass-manufacturing expertise.

Foxconn, though best known for manufacturing Apple’s iPhone, has made major strides to enter the electric vehicle manufacturing market over the past few years. The company has inked deals with EV startup Fisker to co-develop and manufacture a new electric vehicle, and Foxconn will also start manufacturing up to 50,000 vehicles at a Thailand factory in partnership with Thai oil supplier PTT PLC.

Foxconn’s ambitions don’t end there: the manufacturer envisions itself as becoming a contract manufacturer for automakers, and it formed a joint venture with Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group to provide design, R&D and manufacturing to OEMs looking to sell EVs.

Foxconn, Geely team up to build electric, autonomous and shared vehicles for automakers

Lordstown is aiming to deliver the first models of its flagship electric truck "Endurance" to a small group of customers early next year. The company named a new chief executive in August, after former CEO Steve Burns resigned following concerns over the company’s coffers. CEO Dan Ninivaggi was instated scarcely a year after Lordstown announced its $1.6 billion SPAC merger.

At their 52-week highs, Lordstown shares hit $31.80 apiece. They’re now trading at $7.88.

TechCrunch has reached out to Lordstown and Foxconn for comment and will update the story if they respond.

Recommended Stories

  • Lordstown Motors close to selling Youngstown-area plant to raise cash, report says

    Lordstown Motors Corp., the cash-strapped developer of electric vehicles for the fleet market, could announce an agreement to sell its Youngstown, Ohio-area plant "as soon as this week," according to Bloomberg. Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group is the potential buyer, according to "people familiar with the matter," who didn't want to be named by Bloomberg because the deal is not yet public. Cash from the sale could enable the electric vehicle developer to launch its first production model, the Endurance electric truck, which was due out in limited production late this month.

  • Lordstown Motors Stock Is Rising. Foxconn Might Buy Its Only Factory.

    Stock in electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors is rising because the company might sell its sole manufacturing facility to raise needed cash. Lordstown (ticker: RIDE) stock was up about 6% in premarket trading. Bloomberg reported that Hon Hai Precision Industry (2317.Taiwan)–better known as iPhone assembler Foxconn–is interested in the plant.

  • Lordstown Motors to announce sale of Ohio plant to Foxconn -source

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors Corp on Thursday will announce the sale of the northeast Ohio assembly plant it acquired from General Motors Co to Taiwan contract manufacturer Foxconn, a person familiar with the matter said. Bloomberg earlier reported that Lordstown was in talks to sell the plant to Foxconn and that a deal could be announced this week. In August 2020, GM agreed to invest $75 million in Lordstown, which went public through a merger with DiamondPeak Holdings in a deal that valued the startup at $1.6 billion.

  • FAA allows Virgin Galactic to resume launches after mishap probe

    The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday said it closed its mishap investigation into the July 11 Virgin Galactic Unity 22 launch, which deviated from assigned airspace on descent, and lifted a grounding order the regulator imposed earlier. The FAA said Virgin Galactic had implemented changes the agency required on how it communicates during flight and that the company will be allowed to resume operations. The government investigation found the Virgin Galactic vehicle had deviated from its assigned airspace on descent from space and the company failed to communicate the deviation to the FAA as required.

  • Is Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    Last year we predicted the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we told in advance that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock […]

  • Even Culinary Students and Chefs Are Obsessed with This Chef's Knife—and It's 47% Off at Amazon

    “When a chef friend told me she favored Mercer as well, I was sold.”

  • Classic Ford GTHO Phase III Falcon Sells For $1.3 Million

    The iconic Australian car keeps going up in value!

  • Market Recap: Wednesday, September 29

    Stocks traded mixed on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow ending higher as Treasury yields steadied near multi-month highs.&nbsp; Shawn Cruz, TD Ameritrade Senior Market Strategist and Larry Cordisco, Portfolio Manager of the Osterweis Growth & Income Fund joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • UConn women’s basketball freshman Azzi Fudd partners with Chipotle in name, image and likeness deal

    UConn women’s basketball freshman Azzi Fudd is still a ways away from officially suiting up for the Huskies, but the former No. 1 recruit has already inked her first major name, image and likeness deal. Fudd, a 5-foot-11 guard from Virginia, has partnered with Chipotle as one of the company’s first college athlete ambassadors, joining Georgia softball star Jaiden Fields. In the role, Fudd will ...

  • Influencers with Andy Serwer: Suzanne Shank

    In this episode of Influencers, Andy is joined by&nbsp;Suzanne Shank, President and CEO of Siebert Williams Shank & Co., as they discuss changes in the muni bond market, issues of diversity in American boardrooms, and why she says the bipartisan infrastructure package will be 'invaluable' to the USA.

  • Atlanta's Asbury Automotive buying 8th-largest U.S. dealer for $3.2B

    The deal will rapidly expand Asbury's business in the western United States and nearly double its revenues.

  • GM's Barra looks to partner with chip makers in order to end shortage

    The global chip shortage forced GM to look beyond the short-term"fix of getting enough for the next week in favor of more permanent solutions.

  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • Google wants to streamline the tricky process of assigning addresses in rural areas

    Google announced a new tool today called Address Maker that would make mass generation of its address-substitute Plus Codes easier.

  • 10 Stocks Better than AMC Entertainment (AMC) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks better than AMC according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Better than AMC According to Hedge Funds. Stocks that offer little in terms of basic fundamentals but have become popular based on interest […]

  • IBM Spills Details on Kyndryl Spinoff. What You Need to Know.

    IBM expects to distribute at least 80.1% of the new company's shares to current holders, with IBM retaining the rest for resale within the first 12 months after completion of the spinoff.

  • Ford, GM To See Sharp Q3 Sales Drop As 2022 Outlook Worsens

    Ford could see a 37% drop in U.S. auto sales for the third quarter, outpacing a 29% drop for General Motors. The projected drops come after the U.S. auto giants idled factories due to a shortage of chips and other disruptions to global supply chains weighing on vehicle inventories in dealer lots. On Friday, carmakers in the U.S. are due to report Q3 auto sales.

  • 'We made it': Haitians learn from experience to reach Mexico's Tijuana

    While thousands of Haitians were detained, deported or expelled from a camp on Mexico's frontier with Texas last week, many others traveled west to the border city of Tijuana, hoping to avoid a crackdown aimed at stemming the rising tide of migrants. Evading detection, paying thousands of dollars, and shunning popular routes, those coming to Tijuana have drawn on the help of fellow Haitians who reached the doorstep of the United States five years ago during another spike in migration. Since July, that network has also helped some Haitians to cross into the United States, they said.

  • Suzanne Somers, 74, flaunts youthful legs in curve-hugging bodysuit: ‘Aging is amazing’

    The "Three's Company" has put her ThighMaster to good use over the years.