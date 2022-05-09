U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,027.00
    -96.34 (-2.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,407.35
    -492.02 (-1.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,762.27
    -382.40 (-3.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.74
    -67.82 (-3.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.57
    -6.20 (-5.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.10
    -24.70 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    -0.59 (-2.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0730
    -0.0500 (-1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2330
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3140
    -0.2460 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,340.17
    -2,174.80 (-6.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    747.38
    -32.99 (-4.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,225.68
    -162.26 (-2.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

Lordstown reports $90 million loss and no progress on Foxconn deal

Jaclyn Trop
·2 min read

Lordstown Motors, the long-suffering battery-electric truck maker, said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday that it has not yet closed a $230 million deal with Foxconn ahead of a May 14 deadline that would allow it to remain a going concern.

Under the terms of the agreement, Taiwanese tech supplier Foxconn will buy for $230 million the former GM Assembly plant where Lordstown plans to produce its first vehicle, the all-electric Endurance pickup truck, and reimburse Lordstown for operating and expansion costs incurred since September 1.

Lordstown said in the filing that its ability to continue as a company and achieve production targets for the Endurance depends upon the deal with Foxconn.

If the deal is not completed by May 14 and Foxconn doesn’t grant an extension, Lordstown will need to pay back the $200 million it has received in down payments from the company since November, including $50 million in the quarter just ended.

Despite the challenges, the company said it hopes by July to build a limited number of pre-production vehicles for testing, certification, validation, and regulatory approvals, and to demonstrate the capabilities of the Endurance to potential customers.

According to the terms of the deal, Lordstown will continue to own its hub motor assembly line, as well as its battery module and pack line assets, certain intellectual property rights and other excluded assets.

“We will outsource all of the manufacturing of the Endurance to Foxconn with the sale of our Lordstown facility,” Lordstown wrote in the SEC filing. “Foxconn will also operate the assets we continue to own in the facility after closing.”

The electric truck maker, which went public in October 2020 through a $1.6 billion SPAC merger with DiamondPeak Holdings, has yet to produce a vehicle. The company reported a loss of $90 million for the three months ended on March 31 and was trading at $1.91 per share on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the company is under investigation by both the SEC and the U.S. Department of Justice for allegedly misleading investors by inflating its production capabilities and the demand it sees. Six months after Lordstown's debut on the NASDAQ, Hindenburg Research, a New York-based activist short-seller, published a report warning of bogus preorders, such as the $735 million in sales of 14,000 trucks to E Squared Energy, a company based out of a small residential apartment in Texas that doesn’t operate a vehicle fleet.

Its CEO, Steve Burns, resigned in June 2021 after an internal investigation discredited his claim that the company received 100,000 legitimate preorders for its pickup truck.

Lordstown said it will continue to incur high legal costs as the SEC investigation continues.

Hype, hope and money: Your guide to all the EV SPAC investigations going on

Recommended Stories

  • Lordstown Didn’t Burn Through as Much Cash as Expected. The Stock Is Still in a Tough Spot.

    Cash burn in the quarter came in at about $91 million, while analysts were projecting a use of about $140 million.

  • Toyota expected to forecast higher profit, helped by solid demand, weak yen

    Toyota Motor Corp is expected to forecast higher profit for the year ahead when it reports earnings this week, helped by solid demand and a weaker yen, even as commodities costs and supply chain woes put pressure on the global auto industry. The forecast, on top of an expected strong profit increase in the year just ended, would highlight the Japanese automaker's ability to navigate a difficult environment, in part by charging customers more as the chip shortage tightens supplies. The market will be watching closely to see how much of a negative impact higher commodities prices will have on Toyota and other Japanese automakers, as well as their expectations for the currency, said Seiji Sugiura, a senior analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

  • Will Amazon and Tesla Bounce Back With Their Upcoming Stock Splits?

    Ugh. That's probably the best -- and most succinct -- summary of how things are going these days for Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders. Amazon stock is almost 40% below its 52-week high.

  • Fed may have to carry bulk of burden in hitting inflation goal - Kashkari

    "I'm confident we are going to get inflation back down to our 2% target, but I am not yet confident on how much of that burden we're gonna have to carry versus getting help from the supply side," Kashkari said in an interview with CNBC. "Virtually all of that news is in the wrong direction," he said, citing the war in Ukraine and COVID lockdowns in China as putting upward pressure on prices. While there is some signs that inflation may have softened "just a hair," Kashkari added, other indicators point to consumers remaining in robust health.

  • LAPD got hundreds of complaints about officers not wearing COVID masks, but punished few

    New data show few LAPD officers were ever punished for disobeying a directive that they wear masks amid the pandemic, despite hundreds of complaints.

  • Costa Rica's new leader takes over with a blast at the past

    Rodrigo Chaves began a four-year term as Costa Rica's president on Sunday, taking office with a lengthy list of reproaches for his predecessor and the country's political class while promising great change. Shortly after being given the ceremonial presidential sash by outgoing President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, Chaves lashed out at the state of the nation he has been left to lead, complaining of the high cost of living, crime, drug trafficking and long lines at social security offices.

  • Canada's RBC to hike base salaries of some employees by 3%

    The move by the country's biggest bank comes at a time when the sector has embarked on a hiring spree to boost digital capabilities despite a tight labor market and rising inflation. RBC employees in grades nine through 12 will be eligible for the salary increase that will take effect from July, Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay said in a statement.

  • Tyson stock rises on earnings beat, strong chicken and beef demand

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second quarter earnings for Tyson.

  • Embattled Electric Truck Maker Nikola Delivers Good News

    Nikola just kept a promise. "During the first quarter, we reached a significant milestone with the start of serial production for the Nikola Tre BEV at our Coolidge, Arizona manufacturing facility and are currently delivering saleable trucks to dealers for customer deliveries," said Mark Russell, Nikola's Chief Executive Officer, in the first quarter press release. "We look forward to scaling production and delivering 300-500 production vehicles to customers this year," he added.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Still Falling

    Stock markets continued to slide on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling 1.9% through 9:50 a.m. ET and the Nasdaq down 2%. Shares of electric car leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) didn't escape the selling -- indeed, they're down three days in a row now, falling a further 3.8% Monday morning, caught up in the general feeling of dread on Wall Street. Worries about rising interest rates are one factor -- the yield on 10-year Treasury notes just hit 3.185%, its highest level since late 2018.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Right Now

    The Nasdaq 100 technology index is officially in a bear market, and while it's unnerving, it does present opportunities.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    The market downdraft continues to pull down the tech sector. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 1,000 points the other day, a 1.4% drop, but it caused the tech-laden Nasdaq 100 to plummet over 2%, putting virtually every single one of its components in the red. After a 30-year bull run that saw the Nasdaq 100 index gain nearly 4,000%, the tech benchmark could be heading for a deeper run south.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

    After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000.

  • Kevin O’Leary says ‘you’re actually losing money’ in a bank account — do this simple thing with your hard-earned cash instead

    Fighting inflation isn’t complicated. Here are 3 passive ways to do it.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war - live updates

    Morrisons beats Issa brothers in battle to rescue McColl's Nuclear plant under threat amid ‘political opposition’ to Chinese backing, EDF warns The FTSE 100 drops 1.7pc on China growth fears Lucy Burton: It's just 'banter': how City workers get away with spouting repugnant views Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Around 50% This Year

    What to make of the markets right now? Last week brought more losses in what’s been a volatile year for stocks. The five straight weeks of market declines marked the longest such streak in over a decade. More ominously, they came in along with a number of other disturbing data points. The April jobs numbers, released on Friday, came to 428,000 jobs added for the month, superficially strong and well above the 391,000 expected. But the labor remains depressed, and the total number of workers, even

  • Is It Smart To Buy Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

    It looks like Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date...

  • Stock Market Crash: 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

    Buckle up, because volatility is back in a big way on Wall Street. This past Thursday, May 5, just a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by their largest amount in two decades (50 basis points), all of the major indexes crashed. Although "crash" is a bit of a subjective term, the nominal and percentage declines for all of the indexes sent shockwaves throughout Wall Street.

  • Galaxy Digital Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

    Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" the "Company" or "GDH Ltd.") today released financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 for both itself and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP (the "Partnership" or "GDH LP").

  • Dozens Of Major Stocks Crash More Than 70% In Epic Dive

    Still don't think the S&P 500's sell-off is that bad? Maybe you're not seeing all the major stocks down 70% or more from their highs.