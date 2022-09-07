L'OREAL: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital at August 31, 2022

L'ORÉAL

Société anonyme au capital de 107 345 775,20 euros

Siège social : 14, rue Royale, 75008 Paris

632 012 100 R.C.S. Paris

Legal Entity Identifyer : 529900JI1GG6F7RKVI53

Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares

in the capital at 31 August 2022

Pursuant to article L-233-8 II of the French “Code de Commerce” and

223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares 536,728,876 Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares) 536,728,876 Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares*)



(*) pursuant to article 223-11 of the AMF’s General Regulations 536,728,876

