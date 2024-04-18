L'Oreal Q1 sales up 9.4% on strong mass market demand

PARIS (Reuters) -L'Oreal reported a 9.4% rise in first quarter sales on a like-for-like basis on Thursday, beating expectations and shrugging off concerns about a slowdown in leading beauty market the United States.

The French cosmetics giant, which owns the Maybelline and Lancome brands, reported sales of 11.24 billion euros ($11.98 billion) for the first three months to the end of March.

The sales growth far exceeded a consensus of a 6.1% rise cited by analysts at Jefferies.

Sales growth at the world's biggest beauty company will reassure the market after bearish comments from U.S. beauty retailer Ulta Beauty earlier this month about a faster-than-expected slowdown in the United States.

The comments knocked L'Oreal shares by about 4% and also pressured U.S. make-up brands e.l.f. Beauty, Coty and Estee Lauder.

L'Oreal said sales in both North America and Europe grew by more than 12%, as its mass market range and dermatological products compensated for weakness in the luxury segment.

Sales were up 8.3% on a reported basis.

($1 = 0.9383 euros)

