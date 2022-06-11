U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,900.86
    -116.96 (-2.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,392.79
    -880.00 (-2.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,340.02
    -414.20 (-3.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,800.28
    -50.57 (-2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.47
    -1.04 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.50
    +20.70 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    -0.0094 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    +0.1120 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2309
    -0.0189 (-1.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4200
    +0.0420 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,551.67
    -675.14 (-2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    626.44
    -26.16 (-4.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,317.52
    -158.69 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

Loretta Rogers 1939 - 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rogers Communications Canada Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RCI
  • RCIAF
Rogers Communications Canada Inc.
Rogers Communications Canada Inc.

TORONTO, June 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great sorrow that Rogers Communications Inc. ("Rogers") today announces the passing of Loretta Rogers at the age of eighty-three, peacefully in her home, surrounded by family. 

A beloved wife to the late Ted Rogers, mother, and grandmother, Loretta lived a full and vibrant life who dedicated herself to family, friendship, community and business.

Loretta believed passionately in Ted’s vision for the company, and through 45 years of a deeply loving marriage, Loretta and Ted supported each other to grow Rogers into the company that it is today. Following Ted’s death, Loretta devoted herself to keeping his vision alive and making Rogers the absolute best it could be.

Mrs. Rogers served as a corporate director of Rogers Communications since 1964 and was a member of the Advisory Committee of the Rogers Control Trust.

She deeply believed in building a better future for all Canadians, investing financial support and her time. In 2014, Loretta led an unprecedented donation to establish the Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research aimed at improving the future of heart health, in addition to founding the Loretta A. Rogers Chair in Eating Disorders at Toronto General & Western Hospital and the Ted Rogers Family Chair in Heart Function at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre.

Mrs. Rogers served on the board of directors of the University Health Network Foundation since 2004, was on the Bishop Strachan School Foundation from 1980 to 2009, was President & Director of the Canadian Lyford Cay Foundation since 1980, was on the board of directors of the Robert Bateman Foundation since 2012 and was the founding Director of Sheena’s Place.

Edward Rogers, Chairman of Rogers Communications, said, “Lisa, Melinda, Martha, and I are profoundly saddened by our mother’s passing. We are grieving for an amazing woman who had love and compassion in her heart, kindness in her soul, and who possessed an incredible strength of character. She lived a full and vibrant life and we, like all those who knew her, will deeply miss her leadership and guidance.”

The Board of Directors and all employees of Rogers Communications express their deepest condolences and sympathy to the Rogers family for their loss.

Media contact
media@rci.rogers.com
1-844-226-1338

        



Recommended Stories

  • Here Are the Richest Women in the World in 2022

    Most of the n honor of Women’s History Month, we’re putting the spotlight on female billionaires. Here’s a list of the richest women in the world for 2019, ranked.world's wealthiest people are men, but 250 of them are women. Find out how much money the richest women in the world have earned or inherited.

  • What Is Tim Cook's Managerial Style?

    Tim Cook took over the role of CEO at Apple in August 2011. Rather than standing in complete contrast to former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, Cook appears to have adopted some of the legendary entrepreneur's existing practices and developed a uniquely blended leadership mantra. Many were concerned that Cook lacked the bold visionary style of Jobs, but he has strengths of his own.

  • Who is P&G’s new Chief Legal Officer Susan Street Whaley?

    Procter & Gamble's longtime Chief Legal Officer Deborah Majoras is retiring in September, but before that happens she will step down and be replaced by career P&Ger Susan Street Whaley in July.

  • Boenning & Scattergood unloading two business units; source says sale to national firm could follow

    A source identified the largest independent broker-dealer in the U.S. as a likely buyer for the 108-year-old West Conshohocken investment firm.

  • Remy Cointreau plans to name family member de Leusse to chair board

    Remy Cointreau, the French spirits group controlled by the Heriard Dubreuil family, said on Friday it planned to appoint Marie-Amelie de Leusse to chair its board of directors as part of a generational handover between family members. If shareholders approve the proposal at the annual meeting on July 21, de Leusse, 44, will replace current chairman Marc Heriard Dubreuil, 70. "Following the chairmanships of Dominique Heriard Dubreuil, Francois Heriard Dubreuil and Marc Heriard Dubreuil, this appointment would be perfectly in keeping with the generational transition between members of the Heriard Dubreuil family on the board of directors," the statement said.

  • Industry Moves: Columbia Hires Former Tiffany & Co. Exec + More News

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Former provost Rick Miranda named CSU's interim president following McConnell departure

    The Colorado State University Board of Governors unanimously approved Rick Miranda's appointment as interim president at their meeting Friday.

  • Euro Traders Signal Skepticism Over ECB’s Rate-Hike Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Even the prospect of an historic rate hike isn’t enough to bolster the euro, which is feeling the weight of risks from the region’s uneven economic recovery and the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerYields Spike to 2008 High, Stocks Sink on Fed Bets: Markets WrapSony PlayStation’s New God of

  • How Much Interest Can I Earn On $200,000?

    Investing involves a series of constant tradeoffs and careful planning, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Different investments will provide different potential payouts over time. So when looking at how much interest you can earn with $200,000, the answer is … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can I Earn On $200,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. gasoline average price tops $5 per gallon in historic first

    (Reuters) -The price of U.S. gasoline averaged more than $5 a gallon for the first time on Saturday, data from the AAA showed, extending a surge in fuel costs that is driving rising inflation. The national average price for regular unleaded gas rose to $5.004 a gallon on June 11 from $4.986 a day earlier, AAA data showed. High gasoline prices are a headache for President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats as they struggle to maintain their slim control of Congress with midterm elections coming up in November.

  • Is the 60/40 portfolio really dead? How investors can shield their portfolios from post-pandemic volatility

    Here’s what experts say about the future of diversification.

  • Online Jeweler Blue Nile to Go Public Via SPAC Acquisition

    Online jewelry retailer Blue Nile Inc. and special-purpose acquisition company Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II said Friday they have agreed to combine in a deal that will see Blue Nile go public. The combined company will be named Blue Nile upon the transaction’s close and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq in the fourth quarter. It will be led by Blue Nile Chief Executive Sean Kell and the current management team.

  • Minority-Owned, Black-Led Firm Awarded $102.5 Million Levee and Drainage Canal Relocation Project in Louisiana

    A minority-owned firm received $102.5 million to build hurricane structures and move levees and drainage canals in Louisiana.

  • How Much Would a $1 Million Annuity Pay?

    The amount you collect from an annuity depends on when you invest, the return your specific annuity offers and the details of your particular contract. As a result, it's difficult to provide a specific answer to what any single person … Continue reading → The post How Much Would a $1 Million Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • No respite from Fed rate hikes this year, chances rising of four 50 bps in a row - Reuters poll

    The U.S. Federal Reserve will hike its key interest rate by 50 basis points in June and July, with rising chances of a similar move in September, according to a Reuters poll of economists who see no pause in rate rises until next year. Faced with inflation running at just below a four-decade high and more tightening in the labor market, the Fed is under pressure to quickly take its policy rate to the neutral level that neither stimulates nor restricts - and beyond. All 85 economists in a June 6-9 Reuters poll predicted a 50 basis point federal funds rate hike to 1.25%-1.50% on Wednesday, after a similar move last month.

  • How much mortgage can you afford based on your salary, income and assets?

    Before you can even start searching for a new home, you first need to zero in on your homebuying budget.

  • Gas prices top $5 per gallon nationwide

    But we’re still not at an all-time high.

  • Asian shares mixed after rate jitters tumble on Wall Street

    Shares were mostly lower in Asia, with only Shanghai rising, after stocks tumbled on Wall Street on expectations central banks will keep raising rates.

  • China’s Lockdowns Have Hurt Nike and Adidas. Why Things Could Be Improving.

    As China's lockdowns ease, sales at global athletic companies such as Nike, Adidas, and Skecher's could see a boost, analysts say.

  • Here's Why Citi Is Incrementally Bullish On FleetCor, WEX

    Citi analyst Peter Christiansen expressed incremental bullishness on FleetCor Technologies, Inc (NYSE: FLT) and WEX Inc (NYSE: WEX), lifting estimates and target prices on both, given rising fuel prices and solid demand signs. As a reminder, the incremental flow-through on higher fuel was highly margin-accretive. Christiansen upgraded WEX from Neutral to Buy on higher fuel and increased potential for better-than-expected travel volumes. Both FLT and WEX remain at least 6-7 turns below their pre-