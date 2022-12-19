U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

Lori Pugh Marcum of EnsembleIQ's Path to Purchase Institute Named to Eventex’s Top 100 Most Influential People in the Event Industry for 2022

EnsembleIQ
·3 min read
EnsembleIQ
EnsembleIQ

Path to Purchase Institute Connects the Commerce Marketing Industry to Intelligence, Innovation and Resources Essential for Solving Business Problems and Driving Growth

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Path to Purchase Institute, which serves the needs of brand manufacturers, retailers, agencies and solution providers in the commerce marketing industry, today announces Lori Pugh Marcum, Events Content Director, was named to Eventex’s Top 100 Most Influential People in the Event Industry for 2022. The index features the individuals who have influenced the event industry the most with their creativity, vision and capacity for innovation. 

“Lori leads by example. She is highly engaged, is highly focused on growing our organization, and her abilities to identify trends and innovate are among her most valuable attributes,” said Eric Savitch, Vice President and Brand Director, Path to Purchase Institute. “Lori is an essential member of our leadership team, and we congratulate her on this well-deserved honor.”

As Events Content Director, Pugh Marcum defines and executes engaging and innovative content strategies for the Path to Purchase Institute live, hybrid and virtual events, awards programs and webinars, including the Retail Media Summit, Shopper Insights & Measurement Forum and Women of Excellence. Prior to EnsembleIQ, Pugh Marcum was Head of Innovation for Meetings Professional International.

The Path to Purchase Institute is a global member community that provides the intelligence, innovation and resources essential to solving today’s business problems and drive growth. Several of the Path to Purchase Institute’s upcoming 2023 events include:

“Eventex has been the ultimate symbol of excellence in the event industry for over 13 years now. With our power list of the top 100 event superstars we want to give well-deserved recognition to the event professionals who lead the way in the industry. Every year, the list of nominees grows together with the number of votes cast–this is a clear indication of how strong and vibrant the event industry is,” comments Ovanes Ovanessian, Co-founder of Eventex Awards.

To learn more about the Path to Purchase Institute, visit https://p2pi.com. To become a member of the Path to Purchase Institute, click here.

For Path to Purchase Institute sponsorship opportunities, contact Eric Savitch, esavitch@ensembleiq.com.

Follow the Path to Purchase Institute on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About the Path to Purchase Institute
The Path to Purchase Institute is a global member community serving the needs of brand manufacturers, retailers, agencies and the entire ecosystem of solution providers in the commerce marketing industry.

About EnsembleIQ
EnsembleIQ is a North American business intelligence company delivering insightful information and actionable connections. Using our market expertise throughout the entire path to purchase in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, healthcare, and hospitality, we help professionals make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage. We offer creative solutions that connect suppliers and service providers with our business-building communities. Through our diverse capabilities, we provide our markets with unrivaled digital, social, event, research, marketing services and strategic print offerings. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com.

Media Contact
Joe Territo
Executive Vice President, Content and Communications
EnsembleIQ
jterrito@ensembleiq.com


