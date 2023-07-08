Lorne Park Capital Partners (CVE:LPC) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.007

The board of Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (CVE:LPC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 31st of July, with investors receiving CA$0.007 per share. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.4%, which is around the industry average.

Lorne Park Capital Partners' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Lorne Park Capital Partners was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 66.0% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 45%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Lorne Park Capital Partners Is Still Building Its Track Record

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The annual payment during the last 2 years was CA$0.02 in 2021, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.028. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 18% per annum over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Lorne Park Capital Partners has grown earnings per share at 66% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Lorne Park Capital Partners Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Lorne Park Capital Partners might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Lorne Park Capital Partners (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about. Is Lorne Park Capital Partners not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

