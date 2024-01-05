Lorne Park Capital Partners (CVE:LPC) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.007

The board of Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (CVE:LPC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.007 per share on the 31st of January. This means the annual payment is 2.2% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Lorne Park Capital Partners' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Lorne Park Capital Partners' dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 36% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 44.9% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 69% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Lorne Park Capital Partners Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.02 in 2021 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.028. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

Lorne Park Capital Partners' Dividend Might Lack Growth

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Lorne Park Capital Partners has impressed us by growing EPS at 45% per year over the past five years. However, Lorne Park Capital Partners isn't reinvesting a lot back into the business, so we wonder how quickly it will be able to grow in the future.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Lorne Park Capital Partners' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Lorne Park Capital Partners (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

