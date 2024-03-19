Los Alamos' UbiQD recognized at South by Southwest

Mar. 18—The Los Alamos-based company UbiQD came home from the Austin, Texas, festival South by Southwest with an innovation award for its quantum-dot technology used in greenhouses.

SXSW handed out nearly a dozen innovation awards this month. UbiQD, a quantum-dot manufacturer, won an award for its UbiGro Cover, which the company in a news release says "integrates fluorescent QD technology into a first-of-its-kind extruded greenhouse cover film, which enables lower prices, wider formats, and higher performance."

The award was in the "WTF," or "What the Future," category, which SXSW says "collects futuristic projects that don't fit elsewhere."

UbiQD first announced the UbiGro Cover in November. The technology creates an optimal light spectrum that enhances photosynthesis and crop yield by shifting colors within sunlight through the use of fluorescence, according to a news release.