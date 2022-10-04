U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

Los Angeles Auto Show® Confirms Industry-Leading Selection of Brand Exhibits and Record-Setting Number of Indoor and Outdoor Driving Experiences

·4 min read

Led By Industry and Media Preview on November 17, 115th Anniversary Show Will Run From November 18 to 27 At Los Angeles Convention Center

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show® today announced it has confirmed exhibits from an industry-leading number of global automotive brands as well as a record-setting selection of test tracks and test-drive opportunities in electric, hybrid, and gas-powered vehicles.

Subaru Display at the Los Angeles Auto Show
Industry-Leading Selection of Brand Exhibits and Record-Setting Number of Indoor and Outdoor Driving Experiences.

Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center from November 18 to 27, this year's 115th anniversary show will be preceded on November 17 by its annual AutoMobility LA® gathering for both media and industry professionals.

The show will be highlighted by displays from Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Charge Cars, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, ElectraMeccanica, Fiat, Ford, Genesis, GMC, Honda, Hummer, Hyundai, INDI EV, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, Supernal (Advanced Air Mobility), Toyota, VinFast, Volkswagen and Volvo.

The Los Angeles Auto Show will offer an extraordinary opportunity for guests to experience and compare the most brands - all in one place. Attendees will have an unprecedented number of test-drives and ride along opportunities, thanks to the largest selection of indoor and outdoor driving experiences in the show's history.

For adventurous show-goers, heart-pounding ride-alongs will be presented by Camp Jeep, Ford Bronco Built Wild and Ram Truck Territory. Outside the Convention Center, street test drives will be available from Alfa Romeo, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Jeep, Ram, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen.

Underscoring California's position as the country's leader in electric vehicle ownership, closed-course EV test-drive tracks will be offered indoors by Ford, Hyundai and Nissan. Additionally, the LA Auto Show will offer an outdoor EV Test Track sponsored by Electrify America and LADWP, which will feature models from Kia, Porsche, VinFast and Volkswagen, with additional brands to be announced soon.

"As electrification continues its path to the forefront of the automotive landscape, its impact will be evident within the main show floors, corridors and displays throughout the convention center," said Los Angeles Auto Show President Terri Toennies. "This year's show will offer an abundance of attractions that will show how this emerging technology continues to build its presence."

In total, more than one million square feet of indoor and outdoor space will be utilized, presenting an unparalleled experience for both car shoppers and the automotive brands looking to reach them.

Experiencing the Los Angeles Auto Show will extend beyond cars, crossovers, SUVs and trucks, providing attendees with an up-close look at the newest products in urban air mobility, electric scooters, e-bikes, and more.

The Los Angeles Auto Show will be cashless; tickets can be purchased online at laautoshow.com/tickets or at on-site ticketing kiosks with a credit or bank card. Individual tickets, family and VIP packages include:

  • Any Day General Admission Tickets: Adult $22, Senior $12, Child $6

  • VIP Early Entry on Saturdays and Sundays: Adult $45, Senior $24, Child $12

  • VIP Guided Tours on Select Weekdays and Weekends: Adult $100, Child $45

  • Wednesday/Thursday Thanksgiving Family Four-Packs: $65

Special programs and ticketing options for military personnel and first responders are also available. For groups of 20 or more, please contact the Los Angeles Auto Show directly for group ticket pricing.

For additional information, please visit laautoshow.com.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California.

The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center.

Taking place on November 17, AutoMobility LA media and industry day will include a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors open to the public November 18-27. LA Auto Show is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn and sign up for alerts at laautoshow.com.

For press inquiries, email Jeff Perlman at media@laautoshow.com.

Volkswagen at the Los Angeles Auto Show
Jeep Display at the Los Angeles Autoshow
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/los-angeles-auto-show-confirms-industry-leading-selection-of-brand-exhibits-and-record-setting-number-of-indoor-and-outdoor-driving-experiences-301640532.html

SOURCE Los Angeles Auto Show

