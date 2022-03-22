U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,507.50
    +46.32 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,830.02
    +277.03 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,067.90
    +229.44 (+1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,093.18
    +27.24 (+1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.11
    -2.01 (-1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,914.50
    -15.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    -0.53 (-2.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1036
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3790
    +0.0640 (+2.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3255
    +0.0087 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.6810
    +1.2130 (+1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,071.35
    +2,151.94 (+5.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.67
    +13.12 (+1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.27
    +41.88 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Los Angeles County's Housing for Health and LAHSA Announce the Opening of The Oasis, the First Recuperative Care Facility Specifically for Women

·4 min read

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing for Health, a division of the Los Angeles Department of Health Services, and the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) join Wesley Health Centers (JWCH) to announce the opening of The Oasis, a new 40-bed interim housing recuperative care facility in the heart of Skid Row. The new facility, a joint effort by the County of Los Angeles and the City of Los Angeles, provides services to women who have been homeless, are experiencing physical and mental health challenges, and were recently discharged from in-patient hospitals.

Housing for Health, a division of the Los Angeles Department of Health Services, and the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) join Wesley Health Centers (JWCH) to announce the opening of The Oasis, a new 40-bed interim housing recuperative care facility in the heart of Skid Row. T
Housing for Health, a division of the Los Angeles Department of Health Services, and the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) join Wesley Health Centers (JWCH) to announce the opening of The Oasis, a new 40-bed interim housing recuperative care facility in the heart of Skid Row. T

"Recuperative care is an important piece of our homeless rehousing system, providing the appropriate setting for unhoused individuals to recover after illness or injury," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, First District. "I am glad that The Oasis will be a site with specialized care for unhoused women, who need safety and security to recover from past trauma. The County is committed to investing in more resources like the Oasis, that help our most vulnerable residents."

Los Angeles Council member Kevin de León added, "Trauma and violence are all too often the deep wounds that last a lifetime and contribute to much of what we see in the shattered lives of unhoused Angelenos, but especially women who have been victimized. That's why it's so critical to have a recuperative care facility like The Oasis to be a bridge to keep individuals on the road to recovery and on a path toward permanent housing. The City of Los Angeles will continue to work with our partners at the County to expand these types of resources so that we can properly care for those who need it most."

Recuperative care has become a highly effective tool to address homelessness in Los Angeles County. These facilities provide on-site medical monitoring, mental health and substance use counseling, client education, and case management services for highly vulnerable individuals who may be newly released from hospitals or other clinical settings. The 40 new beds at The Oasis bring Housing for Health's recuperative care bed count to 714, with another 136 coming soon. This is the first facility specifically for women.

"Unhoused women experience sexual assaults, histories of trauma or violent crimes at an exceedingly high rate, and they're also incredibly vulnerable to severe illness and injury," said Elizabeth Boyce, senior director of programs for Housing for Health. "After being hospitalized due to an illness, injury, or other event, we know their chances of recovery are slim if they are not discharged to an interim housing opportunity that provides intensive and supportive services. They're likely to end up back in the ER and then the cycle starts over again. The Oasis stops this cycle and provides a nurturing and cost-effective way for women to recover while they are connected to permanent housing opportunities."

These 40 new beds are expected to serve approximately 120 women in the coming year, with an average stay of four months for each woman. The newly renovated main building, which sat empty for years, includes an intake lobby, clinical exam space, counseling offices for individuals and groups, sleeping and restroom areas, administration and service provider offices, nurse stations, a kitchen with dining, and community spaces for the residents. New construction brought the addition of a pavilion for clinical and mental health services, an exterior courtyard, with landscaping, bike parking and shade areas for outdoor recreation and program activities.

"Recuperative care is a critical component of the health care delivery system for people experiencing homelessness and illustrates the important intersection of medical care, behavioral health and housing support," said Al Ballesteros, president and CEO of JWCH Institute. "Program participants are able to heal in a safe and supportive environment from an illness or injury which otherwise would be exacerbated on the streets. Recuperative care and this center are lifesavers for our county's most vulnerable homeless populations."

Funding for the renovation and construction was coordinated by Housing for Health's Capital Improvement Intermediary Program (CIIP) with nonprofit partner Brilliant Corners, and in collaboration with JWCH, which now serves as the onsite service provider. Ongoing operations are funded by the City of Los Angeles through LAHSA and Los Angeles County through Measure H. The facility was designed by Egan Simon Architects and constructed by Ruiz Brothers Construction Co., Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/los-angeles-countys-housing-for-health-and-lahsa-announce-the-opening-of-the-oasis-the-first-recuperative-care-facility-specifically-for-women-301507097.html

SOURCE Los Angeles County Housing for Health

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Slipping Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were slipping 3% as of 11:21 a.m. ET on Monday after falling as much as 6.3% earlier in the day. The decline appeared to be linked to a disappointing uptake for the company's COVID-19 vaccine in Germany. European news organization The Local reported Monday morning that Germans who are skeptical about vaccination haven't been won over by Novavax's vaccine, branded as Nuvaxovid.

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Beaten-Down E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Now

    As a result, global e-commerce sales are expected to top $5.5 trillion this year. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares peaked last July and then tumbled by more than 80%. StoneCo provides financial technology solutions that allow Brazillian merchants to sell products in their stores, on their websites, and through mobile devices.

  • Top 6 Shipping Stocks Searched by Financial Pros

    Shipping stocks have been on fire. Through our proprietary search data, we find the most interesting opportunities and show you what financial pros and retail investors are analyzing across more than 25 million searches per month. Today, we tell you which shipping stock to look for. With freight rates skyrocketing on heavy demand and congested […]

  • NeuroSense Shares Surge Over 400% As FDA Clears Initiating Pharmacokinetic Study Of PrimeC

    NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) has received clearance from the FDA to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects. PrimeC is a novel extended-release oral formulation composed of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PrimeC targets several key mechanisms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that contribute to motor neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation, and impaired RNA regulation to inhibit ALS's progression potentially. P

  • Nvidia’s Investor Day Is About to Begin. Here’s What It Means for the Stock.

    Analysts predict the chip maker will discuss new products and business opportunities, while providing updates on its cash-use plans.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Why Altria’s Stock Is a Buy and Philip Morris Isn’t, According to Goldman Sachs

    Analyst Bonnie Herzog cites Altria's strong margins and balance sheet, the loyalty of its Marlboro customer base, and the shares' valuation.

  • Tesla CEO Musk hands over first cars from new German gigafactory

    The 30 clients and their families received their vehicles on-site through a glitzy, neon-lit Tesla branded exit, crowding around as Musk arrived. "This is a great day for the factory," Musk said, describing it as "another step in the direction of a sustainable future". Not everyone supports Tesla, however, with environmental groups gathering outside the plant on Tuesday with banners, pots and pans to express their concerns, ranging from the plant's high water use to the trees felled to build it.

  • Is DiDi Global (DIDI) A Wise Investment to Take?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. After outperforming for the previous five-, 10- and 15-year periods, Davis Global Fund underperformed in 2021. As a result, the earnings of Davis Global Fund portfolio companies have grown at […]

  • How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Roblox (RBLX) A Worthy Long-Term Investment?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • R.I. settles opioid claims against Teva and Allergan

    Two more pharmaceutical manufacturers have settled with the state of Rhode Island, worth a combined $107 million. Teva and Allergan were the last remaining defendants in Rhode Island’s sweeping opioid litigation.

  • January’s huge market correction was just the beginning of a lost decade in stocks, Stifel’s chief equity strategist says

    It’s not exactly a new call for Stifel’s chief equity analyst. Bannister made a similar case for a lost decade in stocks back in 2018.

  • Alibaba stock surges on share buyback program, Okta stock hit by reports of possible data breach

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news moving Alibaba and Okta stocks.

  • Nasdaq's Correction Could Be Nearly Over: 3 Stocks to Buy Sooner Rather Than Later

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is no longer in a bear market. The good news is that Nasdaq's correction could nearly be over, too. While the Nasdaq isn't in a bear market anymore, some individual stocks in the index are.

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Consider Investing in Alphabet (GOOG)?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]