Los Angeles' Gento wants to build an on-demand healthcare staffing marketplace

With a fresh commitment of $5 million for its on-demand staffing and care management service for at-home health care and nursing facilities, Los Angeles-based Gento is looking to grow.

The new financing came from Palisades Growth Capital, and the company said it would use the money to expand nationally and invest more capital in research and development.

“Gento has been consistently growing,” says Palisades Growth Capital’s Jeff Anderson. “I attribute this success to their user-friendly technology platform, meticulous attention to operations, and passion for their customer’s success. In a vastly changing regulatory landscape, Gento is providing highly cost-effective solutions to the growing in-home healthcare market.”

Founded as Nursing Without Walls, Gento is the brainchild of Victor Gajendran who worked as a senior director of technology at Zynx Health, a Los Angeles-based technology company working on data analysis of clinical research to improve outcomes in healthcare.

“Recent payment reforms require that home health agencies and skilled nursing facilities operate with the highest level of efficiency,” said Gajendran in a statement. “Gento’s tech-empowered staffing and care delivery management solution is a win-win for the home health agencies, skilled nursing facilities, clinicians and especially the patients.”