Los Angeles' Growing Appetite For EVs And In-Person Events Confirmed

·4 min read

New LA Auto Show Survey Finds Significant Interest in Electric Vehicles, Experiences & Purchase Intent

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey conducted by the Los Angeles Auto Show® (LA Auto Show®), the leading auto and lifestyle in-person event, confirms that the electric vehicle (EV) revolution is top of mind for many Angelenos. The overwhelming majority of LA Auto Show attendees look forward to learning about EVs at this November's highly anticipated event.

LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA Lock-Up Logo
LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA Lock-Up Logo

LA Auto Show polled its visitors—comprised of local new car shoppers and enthusiasts from around the world—in a recent survey that offered insight into the nation's top new car and EV market (according to JD Power 2021); key findings from the survey include:

  • More than 78 percent indicate their interest in EVs has increased significantly in the last 12-15 months.

  • 71 percent are in the market to buy or lease a new car within the next 12-24 months.

  • 41 percent are looking forward to seeing the latest EV manufacturers and models at this November's LA Auto Show.

  • 35 percent cannot wait to experience, sit in, and test drive EVs in-person.

"The LA Auto Show has always been in lock-step with the car shopper's purchasing journey," said Lisa Kaz, owner and CEO of the LA Auto Show. "There's no better platform than ours for the public to discover and learn about vehicles and comparison shop in a fun environment. We know that electrification is the future and the findings from our latest survey confirm that Angelenos are eager to learn about EVs and how they enhance their lifestyle."

After a two-year hiatus, the LA Auto Show will open its doors to the public Nov.19-28 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The EV curious can see and test ride the newest electric vehicles in a 45,000-square-foot test track at this year's LA Auto Show presented by Electrify America and learn about the latest EV models from top brands. THE ZEVAS™, the LA Auto Show's new signature award program, will honor the latest EVs available for purchase or pre-order.

In addition to fully electric vehicles, the LA Auto Show will feature new and legacy automakers' latest gas and hybrid-powered models across one million square feet. Attendees can look forward to convenient, one-stop-shopping in a pressure-free environment while experiencing fun and entertainment around the LA Auto Show's indoor and outdoor spaces. A growing number of world and North American debut vehicles are already confirmed for this year's AutoMobility LA®—the press days of the LA Auto Show.

Tickets for the LA Auto Show are currently on sale and available online at laautoshow.com/tickets or at ticketing kiosks onsite with a credit card.

The LA Auto Show will be operated in full accordance with all safety protocols required by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. For the latest information and guidelines, visit www.LAAutoShow.com.

About the Survey/Research
In June 2021, LA Auto Show conducted an online survey (sent via email) of more than 50,000 past LA Auto Show attendees consisting of multiple choice, rating, and open-ended questions.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®)
Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually and is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California. The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts, and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center. In 2021, the media and industry days, AutoMobility LA, will take place on November 17-18 and will include a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors will open to the public November 19-28. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/.

About THE ZEVAS
THE ZEVAS™ are the official electric vehicle awards of the LA Auto Show—the nation's preeminent showcase for new zero-emission vehicles (ZEV). Launched in 2021, the awards program honors ZEVs available for purchase or for pre-order in a variety of categories. Winners of THE ZEVAS will be announced at 2021 AutoMobility LA—the press and trade days of the LA Auto Show—at the Los Angeles Convention Center. For more information about THE ZEVAS visit https://www.laautoshow.com/thezevas.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1248285/LA_Auto_Show_and_AutoMobility_LA_Lock_Up_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Los Angeles Auto Show

