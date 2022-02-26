U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,384.65
    +95.95 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,058.75
    +834.92 (+2.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,694.62
    +221.04 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.93
    +44.92 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -0.87 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.10
    -36.20 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.38 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3410
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5600
    +0.0830 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,740.27
    +1,148.25 (+2.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.16
    +22.05 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Los Angeles Residents Find Effective Drug Rehab at Muse Addiction Treatment Center

Muse Treatment
·5 min read

Los Angeles, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California -

Los Angeles, CA - While the focus of 2021 was mostly on the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. border agents seized 1,066% more fentanyl compared to 2020, revealing drug problem that’s growing at an alarming rate. Fentanyl is the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. and is being added to heroin and other drugs more than ever before.

California lost 3,946 residents to fentanyl overdose in 2020, 970 of those occurred in Los Angeles county. Experts say its not just heroin that’s being laced with fentanyl now. Increasingly other drugs including counterfeit prescription pills, methamphetamine, and cocaine are being adulterated with fentanyl unbeknownst to users.

Best Drug Rehab in Los Angeles
Best Drug Rehab in Los Angeles

This trend, combined with the social isolation and mental health impacts of the pandemic, has resulted in record-breaking opioid overdose deaths in the country and in California.

The CDC reported that the US had reached a terrifying milestone in April 2021 when the previous 12 months saw over 100,000 drug overdose deaths. This was by far the largest number of overdose deaths the country had seen in one year and represented a 30% increase over the previous year. The opioid crisis has continued to surge at unprecedented levels during the pandemic.

As Los Angeles looks to reduce the number of opioid-related deaths, accredited addiction treatment centers play a key role. Drug addiction is difficult to break alone and those who don’t find professional help are facing ever-increasing dangers as fentanyl-laced drugs flood into California.

The best drug rehab programs in LA focus on healing the root causes of addiction. They provide evidence-based behavioral therapies that help clients explore and resolve the reasons they turned to drugs and alcohol in the first place. They also provide safe medical detox and holistic treatments that aid in sustaining recovery and improving the overall quality of life. Treatments should always be customized to meet the unique needs of each individual patient.

Angelinos are finding effective treatment at Muse Addiction Treatment Center. The LA Drug Rehab has received overwhelming praise from past clients who’ve left heartfelt 5-star reviews on Google. Here’s some of what they had to say:

“Once I got to treatment all the staff was awesome they treated me with love and respect. When I first arrived to the facility I was sad nervous and scared but when I arrived Angela greeted me and did my intake and she made me feel so comfortable and made me forget where I was at, because we had a great connection from the start. I felt safe from the start, and knew I would be in good hands.” https://goo.gl/maps/2Cz8fSXd7YPXMrow6

“I came to Muse with nothing and the girls here and the staff blessed me with everything that I needed with no questions asked. They welcomed me like I was already family.”
https://goo.gl/maps/6Y5vK89P71gbQFtv5

“This place got me back to my old self. I can’t even begin to tell you all how much I loved my time there. It was a lot of hard lessons and it humbled me- which I needed in my entitled, arrogant, addiction.”
https://goo.gl/maps/QF8htNVBsBXWEpbf6

“The staff at muse saved my life… I used to do a shot of heroin before and after everything i did in my life and I was extremely unhappy. I had no idea how miserable I was until muse helped pull me out of my addiction and my depression. They help you through the withdrawals by tapering you off and they make you as comfortable as possible, and the medical staff will check on you every hour of the day to reassure you that there isn't anything else they can do to make you feel any more comfortable.”
https://goo.gl/maps/aqZ3rYp4NpnowJYM7

Most of the staff at Muse are in recovery themselves so they understand with what their clients are going through. They’re able to provide provide genuine empathy and compassion along with personalized addiction treatment that matches individual needs with the right therapies and services. They help to overcome the intense withdrawal symptoms of opioids and other drugs through their medically-assisted detox program and then treat the underlying causes of addiction which lie in a person’s biology, development, and environment.

Muse’s whole-patient approach is one of the keys to their success. The holistic style of treatment helps improve patients’ overall quality of life because addiction is a complex disease that touches every aspect of a person’s reality.

Muse is a dual diagnosis treatment center meaning they treat addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders in tandem. Mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and PTSD are common in people struggling with addiction. In fact, they’re often a leading cause of substance abuse because people use alcohol and drugs in an attempt to self-medicate. Treating mental health greatly improves patients’ chances of remaining in recovery long term and avoiding relapse.

Anyone in need of addiction treatment, whether in Los Angeles or anywhere else, is encouraged to reach out for help. Call (800) 426-1818 to speak with a treatment specialist anytime, 24/7. Muse Treatment Alcohol & Drug Rehab Los Angeles aims to be the #1 addiction treatment center in Los Angeles, California. Calls are completely confidential. Those not ready to talk can visit www.musetreatment.com to learn more or to start a live chat with an admissions counselor.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qtQGgOnLr9U

###

For more information about Muse Treatment, contact the company here:

Muse Treatment
(800) 426-1818
1251 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024


Recommended Stories

  • Why Steel Stocks Went Straight Up Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern Wednesday night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Calls for economic sanctions by the West were immediate -- and they're having an immediate effect on the prices of publicly traded steel stocks today. As of 2 p.m. ET, shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) had surged 9.6%, European steel giant ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) was up 10.7%, and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) -- which used to be AK Steel and Arcelor in the U.S. -- was up 9.7%.

  • Nike just wiped out more than $900 million of Foot Locker's market value

    Nike may be playing games with Foot Locker.

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Square parent Block posts Q4 earnings beat, stock surges

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Block's stock is performing after the company reported its fourth quarter earnings.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Is Soaring Today

    What happened Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were soaring 8.6% on Friday morning, a day after Reuters reported the Singapore government asked India if the tech company's online game Free Fire was unintentionally included in the country's crackdown on Chinese-owned technology.

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • The death of offices and the rise of remote work could mean someone with your title makes 20x more than you

    With the end of office culture comes the potential for heightened competition among white-collar workers and possibly a rise in income inequality.

  • Russian Billionaires Lose $39 Billion in a Day on Ukraine Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s wealthiest individuals were already feeling the squeeze from escalating tensions between the nation and Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of UkraineIt got much worse for their net worth after

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Again Today

    Despite a day of gains for the broader market, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is falling again. The data analytics company's share price was down roughly 4.2% as of 2:40 p.m. ET Friday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was up roughly 1.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite index was up roughly 1.1%.

  • Cybersecurity company Zscaler shares tumble on weak earnings forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses Zscaler earnings and how the stock is performing.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 50% Gains in These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    In a recent note, Goldman Sachs chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer points out that markets are going to normalize again, and soon – but with some differences over the recent past. Oppenheimer notes that mega-cap tech stocks have seen outsized gains, and that in much of the economy, we are seeing an evolution of everything into ‘tech companies.’ There’s no denying that digital tech and wireless networking are changing the ways that we do business, across the board. But while the tec

  • Market check: Dow rallies, Nvidia hit with potential cyberattack

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the market before the close.

  • 3M Stock Is Soaring. Thank Johnson & Johnson.

    A ruling on Johnson & Johnson talc litigation is helping shares of the consumer-goods giant, and shares of 3M, which also has a litigation overhang.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) slid 2.4% in afternoon trading Friday, as of 1 p.m. ET, after two separate investment banks lowered their price targets on the Chinese e-commerce giant in response to a weak earnings report. For the fiscal third quarter of 2022, Alibaba reported a 10% rise in sales yesterday, which nonetheless fell about $800 million short of analyst forecasts. Earnings were ahead of estimates -- $2.65 per share -- but right now, investors seem more concerned about the deceleration in sales growth.

  • Embattled Electric Truck Maker Nikola Makes a Big Promise

    When Nikola Mark Russell said the electric truck maker had an extraordinary year in 2021, nobody argued with him. Russell was detailing the company's accomplishments to analysts during Nikola's fourth-quarter earnings call. "What an extraordinary year we had in 2021," Russell said, according to a transcript of the call.

  • 15 Chip Stocks That Are Real Bargains. They Just Keep Getting Cheaper.

    Semiconductors are still in short supply, but the manufacturers have taken a beating in the market regardless.

  • U.S. Stocks Rally to Finish Turbulent Week

    Investors shifted bets on how the Fed will proceed with rate increases in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock dropped Friday morning, shedding almost 4.6% in the first hour of trading before gaining some ground. The electric-vehicle (EV) stock was already under a bit of pressure this week after Rivian's expansion project ran into hurdles, and it appears some of the things CEO RJ Scaringe just said at the Wolfe Research virtual global auto, auto-tech, and mobility conference failed to lift investor sentiment. One of the biggest challenges that Scaringe highlighted at the conference on Thursday was the ongoing semiconductor-chip shortage, according to Reuters.

  • Why Shares of Block Exploded Today

    Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) surged more than 26% today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021, while also providing guidance for the year ahead. Block reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.27 in the quarter on revenue of $4.08 billion, both of which beat analyst estimates. Gross profit on Cash App came in at $518 million, while gross profit at the rest of Square came in at $657.3 million.

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.